with high percentages of GDP allocated to expenditure on health, it is a great advantage to study a specialist postgraduate degree in health

University College London’s Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) is now accepting applicants for its innovative Executive MBA (EMBA) Health programme which blends world-class research, teaching, and impact with practical business and executive leadership skills.



The two-year online programme positions individuals at the forefront of health leadership. It is designed for busy professionals who are seeking a world-class specialist business education while continuing or pivoting their careers in health systems.



Applicants will gain the knowledge, skills, and behaviours found on a high-quality MBA programme, with in-depth understanding of global health ecosystems. The EMBA Health degree also includes an immersive week in London in the first year and one-week fieldwork during the second year in the USA. Students gain useful insights about their own learning leadership styles to accelerate their career journeys. They will develop valuable peer networks, capabilities in leading and managing teams, resources, organisational change and public health initiatives. The EMBA experience improves students’ management consulting skills and entrepreneurial mindsets and encourages participants to build partnerships to improve health outcomes.



Professor Julie Davies, Deputy Director for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at UCL GBSH, explains,



“As health is a major sector globally, with high percentages of GDP allocated to expenditure on health, it is a great advantage to study a specialist postgraduate degree in health to understand leadership and management challenges in complex ecosystems. EMBA Health participants will gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of global health ecosystems by developing their personal, professional, research, and project management skills.”



There are a large number of scholarships available to those undertaking the EMBA Health programme, including the EMBA Excellence Scholarship. For this scholarship, applicants must plan to take the knowledge gained from the EMBA and make a real difference in the field of healthcare management.



The EMBA Health programme is designed for mid/later career professionals in management or leadership positions. EMBA participants tend to be more experienced than conventional MBA students. Applicants will benefit from flexible, interactive, and specially designed online learning materials supported by communities of health experts, practitioners, and entrepreneurs in London’s global university.



Applications for September 2023 are currently open. Discover more here.



/ENDS



For more information on the EMBA Health programme or to speak with Professor Julie Davies, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com