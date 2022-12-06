Ergonomically designed to support your posture and relieve neck pain, stiffness and headaches aiding sound sleep



December 2022 - After suffering with chronic neck pain and being told by physiotherapists that a pillow could be the answer, Groove Pillow® founder and CEO, Alex Gatehouse tried numerous pillows but struggled to find one that provided him with the right level of support. His solution, the Award-winning* Groove® Pillow, is a memory foam pillow that is ergonomically designed to eliminate neck stiffness and upper back pain by supporting correct posture while you sleep.



Research has shown that people who sleep in poor posture positions not only experience spinal pain when waking and throughout the day, but also reduced quality sleep.(1) Attaining good quality sleep is one of the important foundations for good health, since physical and mental health, immune function, and the ability to think and focus are all impaired through a lack of sleep.(2)



Consultant Physiotherapist Greg Davis (www.themedical.co.uk) says: “Insufficient support and some sleep positions such as stomach sleeping can trigger pain in the neck and other areas of the spine. Sleeping on the stomach places stress on the cervical spine because the head is pushed to one side or the other, whereas sleeping on the back places the least amount of stress on the cervical spine.



“Back and side sleepers may find it helpful to try a specially designed pillow that helps facilitate neutral spinal alignment for a more comfortable sleeping position. Sleeping on the side with an additional pillow between the knees also helps to keep the spine more comfortably aligned.”



After extensive analysis of the optimum sleep position, comfort and neck pain relief when using a variety of pillows, Alex developed Groove Pillow® in conjunction with orthopaedic memory foam specialists. Designed to cradle the head and neck with its shape based on the anatomy of the cervical and shoulder area, the pillow includes a contoured dip that supports the cervical (neck) area that helps facilitate neutral spinal alignment by guiding your upper body into a comfortable sleeping position whether you lie on your back or are a side sleeper.



The Groove Pillow® features:



Neck & Shoulder Support – the ergonomically designed pillow offers neck support from a specially moulded central dip to support the cervical area and lateral raises to support the shoulders.



Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam – the memory foam moulds to the unique shape of your head and neck and encapsulates the antibacterial properties of bamboo, whilst charcoal helps with odour control.



Thermogenic Protective Inner – this inner layer is designed to regulate your sleep temperature ensuring your head stays cool at night. This protective inner layer also ensures memory foam longevity and prevents dust from eroding the foam.



Scuba Pillow Protector - the minimalist, contemporary design of the outer-layer scuba pillow protector not only protects your pillow from stains but is soft to the cheek. The white pillow protector is easy to remove with a simple zip fastening and can be refreshed by machine washing at 30 degrees and tumble dried at a medium heat.





Where to buy

Groove Pillow® is available online priced £29.95 including free delivery from www.groovepillows.co.uk and delivered direct to your home, with a 100-day money back guarantee if your comfort doesn’t improve.



-ends-



Refs:



(1) Examining relationships between sleep posture, waking spinal symptoms and quality of sleep: A cross sectional study: Cary, Jaques, Briffa – PloS One, 2021 Nov 30 - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34847195/



(2) Maski, K. (2021, February 19). Insufficient sleep: Evaluation and management. In T. E. Scammell (Ed.). UpToDate. Retrieved April 20, 2022, from https://www.uptodate.com/contents/insufficient-sleep-evaluat...





About Groove Pillows

Alex Gatehouse, Founder and CEO of Groove Pilllows, launched its signature Groove Pillow® in January 2020. To-date it has generated £5.5m in sales, won several awards, and is highly rated in consumer reviews. It has also been reviewed by Harley Street Spine, a prestigious spinal clinic in Central London.

Groove Pillow® has over 6,000 reviews averaging 4.9/5 stars at https://www.groovepillows.co.uk

Over 800 reviews on Trust Pilot with 79% being 5 stars: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/easysleeper.co.uk

*Groove Pillow® is Good Housekeeping Institute Approved – 2022



About Greg Davis, consultant physiotherapist at The Medical, Bristol

Greg graduated from Plymouth University with a first class honours degree in physiotherapy. He’s developed a variety of musculoskeletal skills whilst working with the general public and professional athletes, from basketball players, golfers and CrossFit athletes to distance runners and rugby players. One of his claims to fame is having provided phyisotherapy to the celebrities on the set of the BBC's DIY: SOS! After graduating Greg gained a wide range of experience working in the NHS throughout Devon and Cornwal. Since returning to Bristol he has worked in private practice, with Clevedon RFC as their head physiotherapist and at gyms across the city. Greg's main areas of interest within physiotherapy include biomechanical assessments, chronic pain and sports injuries or malfunction. He strongly believes everyone’s health and wellness is equally important, whether it's enabling people to work, play sports, stay in their own home, be an active family member or even a keen gardener.



For press enquiries, samples or to interview Alex Gatehouse or Greg Davis, please contact: Charlotte Priest / charlotte@honchopr.com / 07876 222327 or Michelle Redmond / michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796