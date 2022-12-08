Never before has the starting point for much-needed change been so favourable. At the World Climate Conference held last month in Sharm El-Sheikh, the global community agreed to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide in order to mitigate climate change.



Geopolitics also supports the clean energy incentive in light of the war in Ukraine: unlike fossil fuels, renewables create few external dependencies. The energy transition is thus an effective mechanism for increasing resilience and reducing vulnerability to using energy supply as a weapon.



However, in all efforts, governments will always rely on the support of the private sector, which needs to integrate into its business model the sustainable strategies that are urgent necessities from a climate perspective, as well as from a geopolitical perspective. TBD Media Group brings together the pioneers of this necessary change.



Vision 2045 is created based on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals to promote the environment, society and governance (ESG). The project is the brainchild of renowned production company TBD Media Group, which has brought together companies from around the world and across all industries to explore how they are changing to find real solutions to the planet's problems.



Using the power of film and the global reach of the Internet, TBD Media Group has produced a series of compelling documentaries to show global audiences that ESG issues are being addressed: through responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities, and good health and well-being. The films spotlight innovative and courageous companies that are using their power and influence to create a better future.



Paolo Zanini, the founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, believes that engaging entrepreneurs and the public is essential to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He states:



"Real and positive change is happening right now, and it is TBD Media Group's job as part of the news landscape to reflect the progress of the companies involved in the Vision 2045 project. It's our great pleasure to showcase the companies that are showing others the way forward."



The Vision 2045 documentary series explores how the world's most ambitious companies are using innovation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



For more information about the Vision 2045 campaign, click here: https://vision2045.com/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



GELTOR: A biodesign company behind the world's most advanced specialty protein ingredients

PAPER EXCELLENCE: A major producer of fully recyclable pulp and paper products from well-managed, renewable forests in North America and Europe

GLJ: A global energy consultancy staffed with engineers, geoscientists, and sustainability and finance experts

KEYOU: A leading solution provider in innovating efficient operations of hydrogen vehicles

HENKEL: Offering a wide variety of tailor-made innovative solutions to optimise the design, assembly, performance, reliability and recyclability of EV Battery Systems

PTT: A world-class and Thailand’s largest leading integrated petrochemical and refining business in Asia-Pacific

CF INDUSTRIES: Leveraging its unparalleled expertise in ammonia production to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy



