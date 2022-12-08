Introducing the new limited-edition smart meat thermometer range from MEATER

Introducing the new limited-edition smart meat thermometer range from MEATER. Cooking 2.0 is now even sweeter, and MEATER has added a cherry on top.



Cherry MEATER Plus: The infamous no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart-guided cook system, is now available in a cherry-coloured design. For tasty, succulent and satisfying results, whenever meat or fish is on the menu, simply connect MEATER Plus to any smartphone or tablet and enjoy estimated cooking times, meat being monitored whilst it is cooking, and alerts and notifications being sent when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to eat. Whether roasting the turkey or goose on Christmas day, wowing guests with a heart-warming joint in chilly February, or for those BBQs in the sunny summer months, MEATER is a must-have smart kitchen tool.



RRP: £129.00



Brown Sugar MEATER Block: Four probes for four proteins. MEATER Block is an exciting, smart and easy way to cook multiple meats at the same time and exactly to how each person prefers. So, whether your guests enjoy their steak rare, medium or well done, or if one prefers chicken over pork, you will be able to wow them by giving them tasty, cooked to perfection meat and without any guess work. Now, this culinary gadget for professional home cooking comes in a slick, darker storing and charging Block style to compliment even more kitchen decor.



RRP: £319



Christmas season is now well and truly upon us. If you’re shopping for an at-home chef, foodie, BBQ fanatic or dinner party extraordinaire, then look no more. The MEATER thermometers are perfect gifts for anyone who takes pride in their culinary skills and wants to achieve perfectly cooked meat, each and every time. And these limited-edition styles from MEATER make the gift all the more sweet, but hurry, they are only available while stocks last.



MEATER has celebrated over eleven million cooks from its users with numbers continuing to grow every day. Check out @MEATERmade, the possibilities are endless.



ABOUT MEATER

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods.

Follow MEATER on Instagram @meatermade, like them on Facebook at @MEATER, or learn more at http://www.meater.com.



