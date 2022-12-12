Boston Limited, with thirty years of experience in providing high-performance technology, has signed

a Memorandum of Agreement with Oxford Quantum Circuits Limited (OQC) to work collaboratively

by offering Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS), training, and expertise in quantum computing

technologies to customers.



OQC’s QCaaS platform, which is built entirely using OQC’s proprietary technology, brings quantum

computing to customer’s fingertips helping to solve real-world challenges and lead to the discovery of

new types of materials, medicines and chemicals.



"We sought out a company that provides Quantum computing with a clear vision and roadmap to be

able to scale the architecture to quantum supremacy levels and introduce even newer technologies

to this space but also providing very cost-effective access. The future is here, and this partnership with

OQC is a perfect fit, putting us at the forefront of this cutting-edge branch of physics, mathematics,

and computational science” says Dev Tyagi, CSMO, Boston Limited.



There are various modalities of quantum computing hardware. These include superconducting qubits,

trapped ions, silicon quantum dots and many more, complementing the capabilities of a heterogeneous computing data centre. At Boston, we believe, OQC are at the forefront of this technology.



“With extensive experience providing high-performance technology to customers, Boston Limited is

an ideal partner for Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC). We are excited to explore new opportunities to

offer Quantum Computing-as-a-Service and quantum learning services to the market. This is a crucial

step in providing customers with seamless access to the power of quantum computing and building

their capability for a quantum enabled future”, says Dr Ilana Wisby, Chief Executive Officer, OQC.



This partnership opens a new chapter of computing for customers of Boston in Education, Scientific

Research and Enterprise.



The Boston vision is to foster the talent of people as much as the technology and we will soon be

hosting OQC-certified training courses. Boston Training Academy and Boston Technology Consulting

are there to help customers all the way, helping them to create solutions and algorithms of their own.



Watch this space for more exciting news as this story unfolds.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Contact:

Miodrag Relic

Partnerships Marketing Manager

miodrag.relic@boston.co.uk



ENDS:



ABOUT OQC:



OQC is Europe’s leading quantum computing company. Thanks to close cooperations with world leading technical and strategic partners, we ensure that our technology is at the heart of the

quantum revolution. We bring quantum to our customers’ fingertips and enable them to make

breakthrough discoveries. Our quantum computers are available via private cloud and on Amazon

Braket. For more information: www.oxfordquantumcircuits.com



About Boston Limited:



Boston Limited has been synonymous with servers, storage, and solutions for 30 years, establishing

itself as the early adopter of a wide variety of global technology partners and a leading global

provider of tomorrow’s technology today.



With offices in the UK, France, Germany, USA, South Africa and Australia, Boston provides consulting

and training services in Machine Learning, AI, Security, and Storage, across several different

industries.



Through long-standing partnerships with Supermicro and other leading innovators, it has continuously enabled innovation through collaboration, ensuring thousands of successful

deployments for business transformation projects driven through digital enablement. By intelligently

applying its skills with emerging technology and creating tailored customer experiences in the

Boston Labs, Boston is helping every industry in its pursuit to build more cognitive systems. We are

AI™