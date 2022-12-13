The economy of the last decades has ignored and sabotaged the connection to the world for long stretches. Therefore, the economy needs a fresh start. At least that's what the World Economic Forum (WEF) postulates.



The question here is whether the consequences of the lockdown, the war and the energy crisis really force us to do a great reset? According to the WEF, a new beginning is needed for a more equitable, sustainable and resilient future.



We are witnessing a breakthrough of the next generation of businesses. The current crises are not triggering a reboot, but a changing of the guard. Those who had not heard the callings in recent years suddenly woke up. The niche models of the pre-COVID era and before the current smouldering crises are now maturing into true hopes for the future.



In times of upheaval, the winners in business will be those agile enough to respond effectively to emerging trends. As upheaval impacts the fundamental assumptions we have made about the world and business, a new generation of leaders is stepping up to the plate to find and exploit these new opportunities.



Award-winning production company TBD Media Group meets the leaders who see opportunities for positive change. In the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, TBD Media Group showcases the most innovative companies from every industry in the world and gives them a platform to share their vision for the future and their impressive journey into a new age. 50 Leaders of Change highlights the way global leaders are responding to and driving change.



Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, said:

"Change is now. History has shown us time and time again that it takes leadership to identify opportunities for positive change early and help shape the landscape for others. TBD Media Group is very proud to introduce the next generation of leaders, showcasing these future hopefuls in the 50 Leaders of Change campaign."



The 50 Leaders of Change documentary series offers valuable insights into how today's companies are taking action to shape the future of the planet.



Companies featured in this launch:

JOE & THE JUICE: Quenching your thirst and earning rewards.

VARIG TECHNOLOGIES: Fast-tracking sustainability compliances for commercial real estate companies.

THE HARTFORD: A legacy of innovation and ingenuity providing support and protection.

SMART PHOTONICS: Smart Photonics leading manufacturer of Photonic Integrated Chips, designed to impact and enable many applications.

G42: G42 shows, owning the infrastructure behind AI can drive rapid transformation.

BREACHLOCK: BreachLock offers a SaaS platform enabling clients to request and receive a comprehensive penetration test of their cyber defences.

SAEV: A global venture capital platform, seeking to support disruptive companies and business models, across various sectors.

NEPTUNE SOFTWARE: SAP is the world’s leading software solution. Helping people use it better - without the need to learn how to code.

ASISTENSI: Supporting those who have migrated, so that they can continue caring for their loved ones back home, regardless of the distance.

CASAVO: A digital residential platform dedicated to providing full service for its customers through data-driven technology, advancing the industry.



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



