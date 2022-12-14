Paul Kats will join Voice.ai as Chief Operating Officer to lead operations amid growth plans



CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 2022: Leading AI voice-changing technology provider, Voice.ai, today announces the appointment of former Vyng Founder, Paul Kats, as its Chief Operating Officer.



Having recently exited Vyng, the video caller ID app he founded in 2014, Kats joins Voice.ai, at a time of rapid growth, as COO where he will sit on the board to offer strategic counsel to the CEO, and further develop the business operations and strategy.



Of the appointment, Founder & CEO, Heath Ahrens said:



‘We’re buzzed that Paul is joining the team. I’d heard amazing things about Paul before we met, and immediately knew that he was going to play a crucial role in the success of Voice.ai,’



‘His collaborative leadership style and innate business acumen, along with impressive professional history makes him a real win for Voice.ai and I’m very excited for the incredible opportunities that lie before us.’ he finished.



Kats commented:



‘This is an awesome venture. Even in beta, Voice.ai has already surpassed 100k users and has built a community of over 20k on Discord - you can see there is already this cult-like following of Voice.ai and I feel equally as evangelical about what we’re creating,’



‘In short, what we’re doing is building the future of how people will communicate, and I’m very excited to be a part of the team that is leading the democratization of AI from the front.’



Founded in 2021 by CEO, Heath Ahrens, Voice.ai is not only a real-time, AI tool for voice changing and cloning, but also the world’s first decentralized UGC marketplace for parodical, synthetic and machine-trained voices.



Boasting a private voice dataset of over 15 million unique speakers and more than 4,000 user generated voices, along with an intuitive SDK that is coming soon, Voice.ai launched its inaugural tool as a beta only in October 2022; the product is already building an active fan base and thriving community of voice creators.



Ahrens and his team are on a mission to make AI accessible, easy and above all, fun. Putting the power of voice creation firmly in the hands of the community, its real-time AI voice changer gives users the tools to create, own and share limitless voices.



Voice.ai is opening doors for gamers, content creators and streamers alike, while keeping fun, creativity and online camaraderie at its very core.



Users can download the beta here: https://voice.ai/



Founded by industry veteran, Heath Ahrens, in 2021, Voice.ai is a community-led, UGC platform that enables users to create realistic, AI voices in real-time. A leader in voice to voice technology, Voice.ai is democratizing artificial intelligence and putting the power of sound with the community.



Find out more at www.voice.ai



