Soo yoga Wellbeing Center, whose founders recently got engaged, Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen MBE, just received the Prestigious National winner Awards by Muddy Stilletos.





Soo yoga already has won Regional Muddy Awards in 2021 & 2022 (voted by Northants readers which is a huge achievement in itself, but for the first time this year, it has triggered Soo Yoga eligibility for the National Awards, where the ‘winner of winners’ in each category was chosen.





Over the Autumn, the experienced judging panel of Muddy Stilettos Editors across 28 counties discussed and wrangled over the five best businesses in each category to be in the National Finals. The final step was to decide which business in each category would win and Soo Yoga is the Winner of the National BEST YOGA/PILATES studio of 2022!



Soo Yoga is run daily by full participation of Kristina and Ben, giving their clients the highest standard of services.



She says," I am so proud of my team and dedicated clients who make all the hard work a total pleasure."





Kristina, who is qualified in 15 different styles of yoga and a Senior Yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance Professionals UK, is extremely grateful for this award. Since leaving Strictly Come dancing BBC1 show on which she worked for 8yrs as a pro dancer dedicated her time to get as much knowledge as possible in all things wellbeing.



Kristina is available for interviews on yoga, physical and mental wellbeing, kids and adults wellness through dance & yoga, plant based diet, nutrition and motherhood.





For interviews please contact Maria at



