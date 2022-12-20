To master the challenges that face the world regarding the topics of sustainability, geopolitical safety and social justice, it is of crucial importance to have a holistic approach and consider different perspectives. Political actors and business leaders from Europe and America will be pushed to broaden their horizons and establish cooperations with others from around the world.



While Asia has developed into an important business partner, one must say something different about the African continent. The lack of awareness does a great injustice to local political and economic progress. The Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) region has seen a great deal of economic potential being used to develop countries and businesses. Communicating these developments is of great importance to establish countries in the MENA region as valuable partners for future collaborations.



Having this goal in mind, TBD Media Group (TBD) is proud to present the “50 MENA Leaders” campaign. The campaign consists of a series of case studies and interviews and will be hosted on Gulf News. TBD wants to give leading companies from the MENA region a platform to present past accomplishments and provide their visions for the future. The campaign heightens the awareness of the significant innovative potential that resides in the MENA region.



TBD’s CEO Paolo Zanini describes the motivation behind the campaign as follows:



“Politicians and business leaders from Europe and the United States of America have been focused on their own regions for way too long. In our current, ever-changing environment, it is important to gain new insights. By highlighting leading visionaries from the MENA region, we hope to encourage an exchange of ideas and strategies and the creation of new business relationships.”



For more information about the “50 MENA Leaders” campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-mena-leaders



Companies featured in this launch:

RAYA CX: RAYA CX provides customer experience management and is thriving on the world’s stage

DP WORLD: Pushes for more speed in supply chains. Making trade flow better

EXNESS: Built on trust, Exness Global sets the trading sector's standard

DANA GAS: Pioneering the MENA region’s transition to natural and sustainable energy

FACTSET: Digital Platform and Enterprise Solutions for the Financial Community

GE: Creates the future of energy, aerospace, and healthcare with its innovations



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

TBD Media Group

A.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com



Content Writer: Alexis Haupt