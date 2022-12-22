Our current times are characterised by multiple, overlapping crises and transformations. They influence global trade networks, local job markets and much more. Some of these transformations are caused by outside influences that cannot be changed. Other critical transformations are the result of dysfunctional socio-economic structures. They are proof that many aspects of today’s society are not working as they should.



Looking at this issue from a sustainability perspective sheds light on the problematic extent. To achieve long-term, sustainable and global cooperation, big changes need to be made.



While governments play an important role in guiding these kinds of changes, another key factor is the business sector. Businesses should be at the forefront of this economic transformation. One of the most significant ways businesses can take part in this process is by developing new solutions.



Businesses have the manpower and the financial incentive to develop new solutions for existing problems. These innovations come at a crucial point in time, and have the potential to restructure entire industries. They can disrupt production processes and consumption of goods in ways that were previously unprecedented. The advancements of digital technology are a prime example of such a disruption.



The acclaimed media company TBD Media Group is proud to present companies that shape the economy in exactly that way in their campaign “Innovation & Disruption Leaders”. The campaign will feature films in which case studies of innovative and disruptive business practices will be presented. The participants will be given a platform to showcase their success and knowledge and to inspire others to do the same.



By creating exposure for successful innovators, their visions are brought to a wider audience. Looking at past and present instances of disruptive innovations can also be used as a learning tool. The possibilities for innovation are endless, they just have to be discovered.



For more information about the "Innovation & Disruption Leaders" campaign, click here:



Companies featured in this launch:

TERUMO: Developing patient-centric innovations to help revolutionize health care and improve clinical outcomes

CLARIO: Setting innovative standards for clinical trials

CENTIRO: Reshaping supply chains and the delivery industry through data-driven technologies, boosting sustainable growth

HENKEL: A leading global adhesive solutions provider and e-mobility enabler dedicated to offering cutting-edge technologies and innovations driving the future of zero-emission mobility



