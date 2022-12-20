Being named as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Visionary is hugely important to us and a sign of the progress we continue to make.

Rise PR



Augmented intelligence provider Squirro recognized for the completeness of its vision and ability to execute



Zürich, December 20th, 2022. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines, for the second consecutive year.



The Squirro Insight Engine was recognized for the completeness of its vision and ability to execute. Squirro's innovative and modular Insight Engine provides semantic enterprise search, insights generation as well as AI-driven contextual recommendations supporting data-driven decision-making, personalization, and automation.



It offers a user-friendly, simple and clear UI and is available as a vendor-managed service hosted on a choice of third-party cloud services and can also be deployed in a private cloud or on-premises.



“We believe to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for the second consecutive year reinforces our ongoing focus on innovation and ability to deliver deep insight to our clients,” said Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro. "Working with organizations such as The Bank of England, European Central Bank, and Henkel shows we understand the requirements of major enterprises and have the solutions and expertise to execute for them. Being named as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Visionary is hugely important to us and a sign of the progress we continue to make.”



Squirro also offers a comprehensive range of Augmented Intelligence Solutions across vertical (including banking and manufacturing) and functional domains, such as sales, risk, knowledge management, and service.



Squirro’s placement as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ bodes well for further Insight Engine innovation, according to Dorian Selz, Squirro:



“We place great emphasis and focus on our Insight Engine, and for it to be recognized by Gartner® again is a proud moment for Squirro. We feel this positions us well for further success in 2023 and beyond.”

A copy of the report - Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines - can be downloaded here.



-ends-



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of Augmented Intelligence solutions for search, analysis, and interpretation of unstructured information. Squirro is an ISO 27001 certified company.



Thanks to its unique technology, marrying AI, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analytics, Squirro's solutions deliver measurable results for its customers in the form of revenue and efficiency gains, reduced risks and cost, as well as faster time to market.



Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, UK, and Singapore.



Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com



MORE INFO:



Gloria Fernandez, Marketing Director EMEA & Asia

T. +41 44 562 43 36 - gloria.fernandez@squirro.com