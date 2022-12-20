Talent outsourcing and advisory services provider, AMS, has launched an exclusive new partnership with leading workplace wellbeing platform, Unmind, to support the mental well-being of its UK and Ireland based contingent workforce during a difficult economy and a time of seasonal struggles.







Founded by clinical psychologist, Dr Nick Taylor, Unmind is a leading workplace wellbeing platform created to help businesses build better wellbeing strategies with science-backed tools that enhance work and life. It uses content created in collaboration with the world’s top clinicians, authors, and academics, combining the latest research from psychology, therapy, mindfulness, and neuroscience.







Through the platform, AMS’s contingent workers can now access an unlimited range of evidence-based tools to support mental health and wellbeing, including interactive courses, daily in-the-moment exercises, and science-backed assessments to help with areas including sleep, physical health and coping with life stressors. AMS extended workforce will also have the opportunity to invite a friend or family member to enjoy the benefits of Unmind. They will also be among the first to benefit from Unmind’s content being accessible in multiple languages.











Steve Leach, AMS Regional Managing Director, UK and Ireland said: “The pandemic really pushed the importance of mental well-being to the fore of talent strategies, but contingent workers can often be left behind in these discussions. In a tough economic climate, the extended workforce will have their resilience and mental health tested and they often don’t have the in-company support that permanent talent can access. With the winter months also a difficult time for some – including those who are struggling with SAD – now is a really crucial time to offer any help we can to our contingent workers. This partnership with Unmind means we can give back to the extended workforce who are so crucial to the future of work.”







Dr Nick Taylor, Co-founder & CEO, of Unmind added: “Burnout and poor wellbeing can have a profound impact on business productivity and performance, and this is no different with contingent workforces. We're proud to partner with AMS to support the wellbeing of their extended workforces – through these challenging winter months and beyond.”







ENDS







Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About AMS



We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 11,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 200+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.







About Unmind



Unmind is the leading workplace wellbeing platform, helping businesses build better wellbeing strategies with science-backed tools that enhance work-life.







Underpinned by clinical psychology and driven by data, Unmind’s expert-led training, self-care tools, wellbeing insights and community of experts are already helping 2.5 million employees measure, understand and improve their wellbeing.







Uber, Virgin Media, Sainsbury’s, Gymshark, and the NHS are some of the many organisations that have partnered with Unmind to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated.







Further information about Unmind is available at:



unmind.com