indicators provide signals to recruiters of what kind of individual the person is and how they’d fit in within the company

Six things recruiters look for on LinkedIn



Six things that recruiters look for in a LinkedIn profile have been identified by new study from EHL Hospitality Business School.



The most significant professional social network in the world at the moment, LinkedIn, is helpful for networking, posting information, and finding clients and workers.



Due to this, recruiters are turning more frequently to "cybervetting," which involves using social media to get more information about job seekers.



Recruiters are cybervetting for different purposes: finding information that supports or contradicts qualification, identifying potential red flags, but also getting to know their candidates better.



Here are the six things recruiters look for in a LinkedIn profile:



1. Network size



The number of connections you have can predict your level of extraversion and outgoingness.



2. Having a summary



Filling out the summary section of your profile may indicate engagement and diligence. It shows that you are meticulous.



3. Qualifications



Your qualifications are one of the main things a recruiter look at to determine if you are qualified enough for the role. But it is also an indicator of personality traits, the mere presence of this information on your profile might signal an orderly personality.



4. You speak multiple languages



Recruiters may look to see how many languages a person speaks as it is an indicator of a curious and open-minded person.



5. Header picture



Individuals who use their company logo as their background image may be seen to be more engaged at work. Individuals who post photographs of landscapes or artists, on the other hand, are more creative.



6. You volunteer



Those who have displayed that they have done volunteering activities are seen to be highly valuable for jobs that require teamwork.



“The study identified 33 LinkedIn indicators to serve as personality traits, and most of these indicators provide signals to recruiters of what kind of individual the person is and how they’d fit in within the company. For example, extraversion is signaled by having a high number of connections, by listing leadership skills, and reporting sporting activities,” says Dr. Sébastien Fernandez, professor of Organizational Behaviour at EHL Hospitality Business School.



The study was published in the Journal of Research Personality.



