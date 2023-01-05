Property investment site Property Forecaster has revealed the top ten locations for investors in 2023. Based on analysis of Property Forecaster’s 2022 data, alongside market forecasts and expert insight, the north of England is predicted to continue to dominate the most investable locations next year.



Bootle tops the list with the greatest number of ‘Diamond’ ranked properties – these properties have been identified as the best investments by Property Forecaster’s AI powered technology. The top 10 locations for 2023 are:



1. Bootle (18.6% Diamond properties)

2. Washington (16.7% Diamond properties)

3. Hartlepool (14.1% Diamond properties)

4. Burnley (14.1% Diamond properties)

5. Newcastle-under-Lyme (13.6% Diamond properties)

6. Grimsby (13.5% Diamond properties)

7. Gateshead (13.1% Diamond properties)

8. Kingston-upon-Hull (12% Diamond properties)

9. Salford currently (11.6% Diamond properties)

10. Swansea (11.1% Diamond properties)





Anne-Marie Humphreys from Property Forecaster said, “Our technology has identified over 5000 properties currently available to purchase that will appreciate in today’s market. It is definitely a buyer’s market with the purchaser holding the power to negotiate a good price”.



“The north east in particular looks like a very strong location for investors in 2023, especially given the government’s levelling up strategy. Properties purchased in 2018 have increased in value as much as 200%, especially at the bottom end of the market. An entry level investment property in the north east in 2018 was £20,000 and currently it is being valued at £60,000 – whilst this may only be a £40,000 increase, and therefore small in comparison to a monetary gain in property value in London, the percentage gain is dramatically higher”.



“For the best investment opportunities, it is important to look outside of the big cities – for the last four years we have consistently seen that it’s the satellite towns where the best investment buys are available – Bootle, not Liverpool, and Washington, not Sunderland for example”.



Anne-Marie believes properties under £350,000 will offer the best opportunities for investors in 2023, “We don’t envisage that there will be a massive price crash next year as predicted by some experts, especially in properties below £350,000. We are definitely seeing underlying strength in this price bracket. Interest rates are now stabilising as the political climate settles which we believe will prevent the market correction many people were fearing”.



Property Forecaster, part of One & Only Pro, is a property investment platform that identifies properties with the biggest future gains and highest yields. The predictive algorithms compare, scan and rank properties and help even the most inexperienced investor pick the perfect property at a glance.



Property Forecaster allows investors to browse bespoke data for each individual property on the site, including capital appreciation scores and potential yields. Subscribers can also access a full property report for each property – further strengthening the data available to inform an investment. Any shared ownership, retirement or other unsuitable property types are stripped out and everything listed has been pre-vetted for investment.



-Ends-

For media information please contact Rachel Corcoran @ Lily Pad PR rachel.corcoran@lilypadpr.co.uk 0844 35 11 484, 07791 110910