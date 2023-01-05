With 30 years of leadership experience to draw on, Paul Vickerstaff is excited to be joining the team at Heatable.co.uk, as the family run business continues to go from strength to strength.



As a “Which” accredited business, Heatable are continuing to expand, and with their business driving industry change, Paul was delighted to jump on this opportunity to help grow the National network of engineers and the internal sales team.



Paul will bring with him a successful track record of expansion, having formerly driven the national expansion through the U.K for online estate agents Purplebricks.



Paul commented:



“This was an opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.



The company have very aggressive plans to drive sales volumes, along with growing the engineer coverage nationally.



I am delighted to be involved at this exciting time for Heatable and I will draw upon my past experiences to support the businesses aggressive growth plans.”



The industry numbers present real opportunities for Heatable, and our approach is to be different, in what is normally a very traditional marketplace.



When joining, it was clear to me the passion this business has for service. The consumer is in complete control when ordering and purchasing a new boiler and remains completely in control through this whole process.



With an experienced team of engineers representing Heatable, we have proudly built an already impressive trading operation, my aim is to help this grow and continue to drive industry standards.”



