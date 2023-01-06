50 Simple Money Saving Tips to Get Your New Year Off To A Positive Start
As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, many people will be starting the new year looking for ways to save money on their normal day to day living costs.
Holly Andrews, Managing Director at KIS Finance has been looking at the 50 best money saving tips that are really quick and simple but offer genuine ways to cut your expenditure without impacting on your lifestyle.
Holly says:
“The new year is the ideal time to shake up your spending habits and look for ways to streamline your expenditure, but most money saving tips mean having to cut back and give up things that you like.
However, at KIS Finance we have looked into the 50 simplest ways that you can save money with little effort but with some really great rewards.
If you try our easy to follow tips you can significantly reduce your expenditure without reducing your enjoyment of life.”
Our guide gives some great practical advice on:
Saving money when using your car by:
Using fuel price comparison sites
Avoiding premium fuels
Driving for efficiency
Regularly checking your tyre pressures
Reducing the weight of your vehicle
Spending less on your Electricity and Gas by:
Using a comparison site
Insulating your home cheaply
Turning off individual radiators
Running your washing machine on a low
temperature cycle
Buying a shower timer
Only boiling the amount of water that you need
to
Paying less for your holidays by:
Traveling outside of the most popular times
Being flexible over your destination
Avoiding expensive mobile phone data charges
Enjoy the local cuisine
Making your food budget go further by:
Shopping in the evenings
Shopping online
Going to the supermarket alone
Using Apps to avoid food waste
Enjoying takeaways for less by:
Going for collection instead of delivery
Look for cashback deals
Not ordering on a Friday or Saturday
Not just throwing away junk mail
Considering supermarket alternatives
Getting a better deal with your bank by:
Switching bank accounts
Making better use of your credit cards by:
Setting up a direct debit
Consolidating your credit cards
Removing your payment details from shopping
websites
Saving money on your loans and mortgages by:
Consolidating loans
Comparing fixed rate mortgage offers
Cost effective mobile phones and internet by:
Cancelling your landline if no longer needed
Only paying for what you need
Saving money on entertainment by:
Utilising voucher schemes
Looking for free days out
Investing in a Kids Pass
Spending less on travel costs by:
Buying a family and friends rail card
Reducing your tax liabilities by:
Checking your tax code
Utilising any employee benefits
Reviewing your Council Tax
Getting a better deal on your insurance by:
Using a comparison site
Taking out home care cover
Only paying for the cover you need
Increasing your policy excess
Installing additional security to your home
Not overestimating your mileage for car
insurance
Getting a black box insurance policy
Saving money on your direct debits and subscriptions by:
Auditing your direct debits and standing orders
Checking recurring payments
Reviewing subscriptions
Streamlining your streaming services
Full details on all of these simple, but highly effective money saving tips can be found in our full report at: https://www.kisbridgingloans.co.uk/consumer-guides/50-top-mo...
