50 Simple Money Saving Tips To Get Your New Year

Off To A Positive Start





As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, many people will be starting the new year looking for ways to save money on their normal day to day living costs.



Holly Andrews, Managing Director at KIS Finance has been looking at the 50 best money saving tips that are really quick and simple but offer genuine ways to cut your expenditure without impacting on your lifestyle.





Holly says:



“The new year is the ideal time to shake up your spending habits and look for ways to streamline your expenditure, but most money saving tips mean having to cut back and give up things that you like.



However, at KIS Finance we have looked into the 50 simplest ways that you can save money with little effort but with some really great rewards.



If you try our easy to follow tips you can significantly reduce your expenditure without reducing your enjoyment of life.”





Our guide gives some great practical advice on:



Saving money when using your car by:



Using fuel price comparison sites

Avoiding premium fuels

Driving for efficiency

Regularly checking your tyre pressures

Reducing the weight of your vehicle





Spending less on your Electricity and Gas by:



Using a comparison site

Insulating your home cheaply

Turning off individual radiators

Running your washing machine on a low

temperature cycle

Buying a shower timer

Only boiling the amount of water that you need

to





Paying less for your holidays by:



Traveling outside of the most popular times

Being flexible over your destination

Avoiding expensive mobile phone data charges

Enjoy the local cuisine





Making your food budget go further by:



Shopping in the evenings

Shopping online

Going to the supermarket alone

Using Apps to avoid food waste





Enjoying takeaways for less by:



Going for collection instead of delivery

Look for cashback deals

Not ordering on a Friday or Saturday

Not just throwing away junk mail

Considering supermarket alternatives





Getting a better deal with your bank by:



Switching bank accounts





Making better use of your credit cards by:



Setting up a direct debit

Consolidating your credit cards

Removing your payment details from shopping

websites





Saving money on your loans and mortgages by:



Consolidating loans

Comparing fixed rate mortgage offers





Cost effective mobile phones and internet by:



Cancelling your landline if no longer needed

Only paying for what you need







Saving money on entertainment by:



Utilising voucher schemes

Looking for free days out

Investing in a Kids Pass







Spending less on travel costs by:



Buying a family and friends rail card





Reducing your tax liabilities by:



Checking your tax code

Utilising any employee benefits

Reviewing your Council Tax





Getting a better deal on your insurance by:



Using a comparison site

Taking out home care cover

Only paying for the cover you need

Increasing your policy excess

Installing additional security to your home

Not overestimating your mileage for car

insurance

Getting a black box insurance policy





Saving money on your direct debits and subscriptions by:



Auditing your direct debits and standing orders

Checking recurring payments

Reviewing subscriptions

Streamlining your streaming services







Full details on all of these simple, but highly effective money saving tips can be found in our full report at: https://www.kisbridgingloans.co.uk/consumer-guides/50-top-mo...





