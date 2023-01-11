Redefining AI is focused on delivering education on AI and ML, exploring how they can achieve their vast potential, and be used ethically

● Redefining AI was in the top 15% most globally shared podcasts in 2022

● New season set to focus on AI applications, Natural Language Processing, the Data Mindset, the Metaverse, and more



Zürich, January 11, 2023. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, a recognized Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Visionary for Insight Engines 2021 and 2022, has announced the second season of its ground-breaking Redefining AI podcast.



Redefining AI is hosted by the Squirro Academy, the place for business users and data scientists alike to access free training content, knowledge, and educational artefacts about Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), search and insight engines. The first season saw host Lauren Hawker Zafer joined by some of the biggest names in AI, including thought leaders from Hugging Face, Deeplearning.ai, Google Cloud, and Airbus.



The show was one of the top 15% most globally shared podcasts in 2022, and one of the top 20% most followed podcasts on Spotify. The second season will focus on themes including AI applications, the metaverse, generative AI, data regulations, digital mindsets, data ethics and emerging technology innovation, and will feature another stellar line-up of thought leaders and experts from those fields.



“The themes we covered in the first season of Redefining AI - the democratization of ML, the role of NLP, AI ethics, knowledge graphs, composite AI, and more - delivered impactful debate and tangible guidance for our listeners,” said Lauren Hawker Zafer, Redefining AI host, Squirro. “As AI becomes more widely used, our second season will align with this prominence and development. The quality of our season two guests will help us raise the bar here and deliver powerfully.”



The first episode of Redefining AI’s second season launches today (11 January 2023) and will then be published on a fortnightly basis. The season opener will feature Peter Scott, TEDx presenter, AI futurist, author, and former NASA employee, His latest book, ‘Artificial Intelligence and You: What AI Means for Your Life, Your Work, and Your World’ explores how AI will extend and accelerate thinking, but will also require us to navigate a path of challenges ranging from bias, privacy, and explainability, to job displacement through automation, and a future coexistence with superintelligent machines.



“Redefining AI is focused on delivering education on AI and ML, exploring how they can achieve their vast potential, and be used ethically," continued Lauren Hawker Zafer. "This will always be our principal focus, and I can’t wait for the second season to get underway so we can bring some of those learnings to the wider world.”



An overview of the first season of Redefining AI can be found here, and the second season is available to listen on the following platforms:



1. Spotify

2. Apple Podcasts

3. Amazon Music

4. Google Podcasts

5. Stitcher



