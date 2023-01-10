Bruhan is going to be a valuable addition to our operation in Aberdeen providing us with enhanced enterprise IT capabilities and expertise

[Arrow] is delighted to announce its acquisition of Bruhan Ltd.



Bruhan are experts in Service Delivery, IT Management, Strategy and IT Integration with clients based in Aberdeen (UK) supporting further operations in the US and Middle East.



[Bruhan] was founded in 2017. All of its employees will now become part of Arrow and combine with Arrow’s existing team in Aberdeen, further enhancing Arrow’s presence and offering in the area but also in the Oil and Gas sector.



Bruce Buchan, MD, Bruhan comments, “This is excellent news for Bruhan’s clients as it gives them access to a wider technology team with multi-year experience and the Bruhan employees who find themselves part of a larger family. I’m looking forward to working with everyone at Arrow and continuing to support existing and new clients both in Aberdeen and their international operations”.



Richard Burke, CEO, Arrow Business Communications comments, “Bruhan is going to be a valuable addition to our operation in Aberdeen providing us with enhanced enterprise IT capabilities and expertise to support our [larger clients]. I’m delighted to welcome Bruce and his colleagues to Arrow and excited to see what the combined team in Aberdeen can now deliver for our customers”.



Arrow was supported on the transaction by Pinsent Masons and Menzies, with Bruhan being supported by Henderson Loggie and Blackadders.







For more information, please contact:

Catherine Reveley, Head of Marketing

Tel: 0330 135 5393

Email: catherine.reveley@arrowcommunications.co.uk

Web: www.arrowcommunications.co.uk



