A look at the news, the Internet, or even scientific studies shows us: There are many unsolved problems out there waiting to be cracked and innovative ideas and approaches are the key. However, innovation does not happen in a vacuum. It is driven by the people and organisations who dare to do things differently, unfettered by the status quo. Right now, creative and tenacious minds are planting the seeds for the future. Leadership, agility, adaptation, and collaboration are all essential to global growth.



In a series of compelling documentaries, renowned production company TBD Media Group explores the innovations that are driving global business and peeks inside the future they are shaping. TBD Media's important collection of interviews and documentaries features Global Thought Leaders from around the world, giving a stage to real thinkers and innovators from the organisations that are shaping tomorrow's business environment and society at large.

In a total of six categories, the documentary series highlights the topics: Technology, Finance, Energy, Consulting, and Mobility and is an arena for today's great minds to discuss and amplify tomorrow's innovations.



TBD Media Group founder and CEO Paolo Zanini explains the motivation behind the campaign as follows:



"Innovation can happen anywhere, and it often starts with one person or a small team of people with a novel idea. Innovation is all about trial and error, creativity, and persistence. In short: it takes the right mindset. We want to give the people behind the ideas and business models a stage to show what is possible and to inspire other people, entrepreneurs, and prospective businesses, to help shape the future."



The Global Thought Leaders films, featuring the world's leading CEOs and business operators, are broadcast on a global platform. Here, the ideas of the most innovative business icons are presented and the stories behind the greatest successes of recent years are told:



SOUTHERN PASTURES: New Zealand farmers Southern Pastures are guiding the way for authentic carbon reduction to produce premium dairy



OQ: Utilising their experience to tackle the challenge of delivering sustainable value and change for Oman and the planet



