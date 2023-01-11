Strictly Embargoed until 00:01 Monday 16 January





This Blue Monday, new research from The Jo Cox Foundation highlights how a staggering 80% of young people (aged 18-24) felt lonely in the past month, versus 30% of 65– 74-year-olds.



With year-on-year research highlighting how young people remain the loneliest age group in the UK - with 6 in 10 young people reporting being unable to afford their usual social activities because of the cost-of-living crisis - places for connecting with new people, at little to no cost, are vital in tackling youth loneliness.



Beginning today (16 January) on Blue Monday - and running for the next two weeks - over 660 events are taking place in communities up and down the UK as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s Great Winter Get Together campaign which saw 1.47 million people participate last year.



Great Winter Get Together events are all about making new connections with others, building a sense of community and tackling isolation. Events range from winter walks to board games nights for young people, and community food sharing from different cultures.





Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“While people’s calendars are often busy in December, the new year can be a difficult time for many - with fewer opportunities to socialise, tighter finances, and the days remaining cold and dark.



“Our research into loneliness in 2021 highlighted the startling reality that young people are the most affected, and sadly, this still remains the case following our latest poll. That’s why ensuring there are opportunities for meaningful connection in communities is crucial this January, especially for young people. Connecting with others doesn’t need to cost anything and we’d encourage everyone to look for a Great Winter Get Together in their area, particularly if you are feeling isolated amid this cost-of-living crisis.”



Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

“As an MP, Jo Cox was passionate about shining a light on the impact of loneliness in UK society and set up the Loneliness Commission to turbo-charge the public’s awareness of this issue. Through the pandemic, and now the cost-of-living crisis, we carry this work forward with the annual Great Winter Get Together, which is a brilliant way for people to feel more connected in their community.”



Anyone can participate in the Great Winter Get Together this January. Visit the map on the Great Get Together website to find events taking place near you.



ENDS



For further media information, or to arrange an interview, please contact Victoria Sowerby at Clearsilver Brand Marketing on victoria.sowerby@clearsilver.co.uk or call 0113 307 5900.



Images, and the Jo Cox Foundation logo, are available for download, here





NOTES TO EDITORS:

● All data, unless otherwise stated, is from Walnut Unlimited, the human understanding agency, part of the Unlimited Group. Source: Walnut Omnibus, a nationally representative omnibus survey of 1,979 adults across GB between 2nd and 7th December 2022. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+). Walnut Unlimited are a member of the British Polling Council and abide by its rules.

Key stats:

• Over half (51%) of 18-24 year-olds feel more lonely due to the cost of living crisis, versus 27% of British adults overall.

• 4 in 10 Brits report being unable to afford their usual social activities.





The Great Winter Get Together takes place from 16-29 January 2023. The Great Get Together forms part of the Moment to Movement project, supported by Spirit of 2012. Moment to Movement transforms the Great Get Together from a series of annual events to a year-round movement to inspire social connection and community action.



The Jo Cox Foundation makes meaningful change on issues that the late Jo Cox MP was passionate about. The charity works in three areas: nurturing stronger communities, championing respect in politics and advocating for a fairer world. Underpinning this work is the understanding that we have more in common than that which divides us.



Spirit of 2012 is the London 2012 Games social legacy funder, which proudly invests in projects that build sustainable social connections from participation in events and develops our understanding of what works in creating happier people and happier places.