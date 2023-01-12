Keith brings over 30 years of experience in Sales Director and Channel Management roles serving EMEA with emphasis on the UK and Ireland.





Ridderkerk, The Netherlands, xx January 2023–Leading application management solutions provider Liquit is excited to announce that Keith Joseph has joined the company as Sales Director for the UK and Ireland. Keith will build a long-term strategic market for Liquit throughout the region through the development of collaborative channel partnerships.



Keith brings over 30 years of Channel IT and software experience in Sales Director and Management roles focused on the UK, Ireland, and EMEA broadly. This includes past roles as UK and Ireland Sales Director for workspace provider Awingu and Northern Europe Channel Director for VM backup software solutions provider Altaro.



In the latter role, Keith was instrumental in setting up a channel structure that supported that company’s success across Europe. He also brings deep experience from his role as Regional Sales Manager EMEA and Channel Manager For middleware software provider UniPrint and Sales Director EMEA Northern for software defined storage provider DataCore Software.



Liquit has a strong and growing channel foundation and key alliances radiating out from its base in the Netherlands across Europe and North America. According to Keith, his mission directive will be to leverage his deep expertise and understanding of the channel market and collaboratively develop a two-tier channel structure throughout the important UK and Irish markets:



“My career has always been based on collaboration, so there have always been many people involved in making successes happen,” explained Keith. “I’m really excited about being a part of the Liquit team since collaboration is foundational to their products, people, brand, and value proposition, which is a perfect match for the highly important UK market.”



Liquit brings the only end-to-end application management platform capable of solving present and future hybrid multicloud and remote work challenges for organizations and enterprises around the world. The Liquit Workspace and integrated Liquit Access Manager, and Liquit Release & Patch Management make anywhere, any device access to every application simple and contextual for every user via a familiar workspace UI.



IT teams have simple and fast deployment, management, versioning, patching and SSO capability with Smart Icons across every hybrid environment with access to a catalog of well over four-thousand applications. Partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, Citrix, Nutanix and others, along with a growing list of third-party connectors, make applications flow like water for end users and IT.



Liquit is starting 2023 after achieving a growth rate of 119 percent in 2022, with a late Q4 addition of a new Fortune 50 customer. According to Liquit Co-founder and COO Peter Hermeling, Keith is a vital addition for the continuing growth and evolution of the company and its solutions into the UK and Irish markets through collaboration:



“We’re excited to have Keith on board as part of the Liquit Team. His collaborative approach is right in line with how we’ve operated internally and developed partnerships and growth externally. Keith brings a spectacular track record of building successful relationships and channel partner growth in the UK. We look forward to supporting him in building a strong channel structure and partner program development that provides long-term benefits to channel partners, enterprises, and organizations across the UK, Ireland and EMEA more broadly.”



###





About Liquit:

Liquit is the world’s only end-to-end application management solution that makes application management seamless, simple, and agile. Users can intuitively access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via a context-aware interface. Liquit Smart Icons empower your IT teams with fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions, and versioning for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS. This is all bolstered by strong partnerships with Microsoft, VMware, and Citrix, connectors for critical third-party providers, and hundreds of implementation channel partners around the globe. For more information, visit Liquit.com.



Press Contact: Linda Karen wulffraat - linda-karen.wulffraat@liquit.com - +31615414608