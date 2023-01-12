Jungle IT and LegalTech in Leeds enter a strategic partnership for 2023 to contribute to the improved digital transformation of the legal sector across the region.



As part of the partnership, Jungle IT will collaborate with LegalTech in Leeds to provide a series of digital forums and webinars that help attendees explore technology modernisation within their businesses.



Jungle IT is a Managed Service Provider with two locations in Yorkshire. Delivering complete IT strategies that help businesses navigate technological change, they provide a constructive and consultative approach to IT modernisation, ensuring solutions are aligned with a business's strategic goals.



LegalTech in Leeds is a regional initiative led by Whitecap Consulting to bring together the legal and tech sectors in Leeds. It aims to help facilitate the digital transformation of the legal sector, support tech entrepreneurs seeking to engage with legal firms and enhance access to legal services for consumers and businesses in the region.



Julian Wells, Director at Whitecap Consulting, said:

"LegalTech in Leeds aims to bring together the legal and tech sectors, and it's critical to our success that we work with tech firms that can help accelerate the digital transformation that is taking place in the legal sector. Jungle IT is an ideal partner to work with on this topic and we're looking forward to working with them on the inaugural Digital Transformation Forum in January."



As the first MSP to enter a strategic partnership with LegalTech in Leeds, Jungle IT is looking forward to adding to the events programme, offering both in-person and digital sessions. Starting the new year with a Digital Transformation Forum on the 19th of January, followed by a Learn at Lunch session in February discussing Tech Adoption.



Natalie Legard, New Business Development Relationship Manager (Legal and Insurance) at Jungle IT said:

"I am really excited about our new strategic partnership with LegalTech. At Jungle we want to help Leeds as a city region to grow. It is a challenging time across the sector, but I am looking forward to making new relationships so we can equip law firms with the right technology for the future. Sharing knowledge and creating strategies will help them; to thrive in a hybrid working world, to remain safe and compliant, and to recruit and retain talent in Leeds. "



Managing and evolving the modern law firm presents a number of new IT challenges. Jonathan Asquith, Managing Director of Jungle IT said:



“The legal sector continues to adapt to the new way of working, shifting from a predominantly office-based industry to remote overnight. In an often confusing technology landscape, the challenge for legal firms is adopting a solution that accelerates their strategic goals. Our objective is to enable the legal sector to navigate technological change that helps firms be ready for the future.”



The launch of the strategic partnership at the start of 2023 coincides with the opening of Jungle’s new HQ offices based in the multi-award-winning Kirkstall Forge development. Praised for its quality of materials and sustainability credentials, the space will provide a new home for Jungle's innovative working approaches. Richard Knight, Operations Director at Jungle IT said:

“Our new facility is designed to promote modern ways of working, with flexible spaces that can be adapted to the differing needs of our team. The sustainable and lifestyle credentials of the facility will allow us to demonstrate to our staff, clients and prospects our investment in the well-being of our team and our commitment to innovation.”



