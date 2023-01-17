The UK’s leading independent restaurant guide - SquareMeal - has announced the best restaurants that London has to offer in 2023. SquareMeal’s London Top 100 shines a spotlight on the Capital’s greatest places to eat, as voted for by both critics and diners.



Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and the opinion of SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the London Top 100 restaurants is a true reflection of the City’s beautifully varied dining scene. The list features everything from fine dining experiences through to gastropubs and everything in between. Each restaurant is truly unique but all have one thing in common - an unmissable experience.



Bethnal Green restaurant Da Terra named the best in London



Chef owner Rafael Cagali - with a background at Aulis, Fera, The Fat Duck, and time in Italy and Spain at the likes of Quique Dacosta and Martin Berasategui - was always going to bring something special to the London dining scene. And Da Terra does not disappoint in both menu and ambience. While the dining is undoubtedly fine, there are flashes of playfulness, too - witness the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that greet you as you enter (a reference to Rafael’s childhood nickname, ‘Turtle’).



SquareMeal’s Head of Content Caroline Hendry explains:



“A huge congratulations to all 100 London restaurants, and a special mention must go to our winner Da Terra, who impressed us not only with a beautifully executed menu but with their embrace of the casual fine dining movement. “

Speaking about Da Terra’s win - Chef/Owner Rafael Cagali shared:



“It is such an honour to be Squaremeal’s best London restaurant for 2023, what a way to start the year! I am very lucky to have such a passionate and hard-working team around Charlie and myself and nothing could be achieved without them.”



And when it comes to plans for Da Terra in 2023?

“We do have some really exciting things planned for this year, so we will keep you posted!”



