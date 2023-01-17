Davos: Collaboration in a fragmented world
Under the slogan "Collaboration in a Fragmented World," world leaders are gathering in Davos to discuss the future of our planet. TBD Media Group is currently on the ground to find out how forward-thinking solutions can be advanced and the most pressing global challenges can be addressed through public-private collaboration.
Each year, the community of Davos in the Swiss Alps opens its doors to gather influential figures from around the world. This highly anticipated event provides heads of state, top CEOs and leading experts with an important platform to advance pressing issues, potential solutions and new thinking needed for a more equitable and sustainable future.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos aims to offer itself as a booster for international cooperation. According to the WEF, the economy needs a "Great Reset" for a more resilient future. With this initiative, it calls for a multi-stakeholder governance approach to make global decisions in "coalitions" with multinational corporations and civil society organisations.
TBD Media Group is pleased to launch the DAVOS 2023 campaign, to cover the many experts and decision-makers from around the world, participating in this year's forum. The renowned production company TBD Media Group, returned to Davos to collect a series of case studies and short documentaries about business leaders, facilitating an open debate and discussion.
The interviews are being moderated by Andrew Wilson, former Sky News foreign correspondent with extensive international reporting experience, and Rosanna Lockwood, professional broadcast journalist and presenter. They are speaking with mobility experts and energy providers, as well as space companies and crypto data specialists, to gain insights into the role of digitization in shaping society and infrastructure around the world.
The content compiled as part of this campaign, is being broadcast in partnership with a major multinational news brand in January 2023 during the Forum, to provide context and transparency of what is happening globally.
For more information about the Davos 2023 campaign, click here: https://www.davosinterviews.com/
About TBD Media Group:
TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/
Clients to be featured will include:
Voyager Space: Air Liquide: Air Wallex: TDK Ventures: InterContinental Energy: EMD Millipore: Jumptuit: JGC Holdings: Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC): HydrogenPro: Magnit: Ecowatt Energy: Gaia-X: Novastone Capital Advisors: ClicData: Saxbys: Matrix Holograms: Höegh LNG: Trivium Packaging: Globacap: Corbion: Proterra: Kroll: Fritz Winter: Switch Health: Brex: Flow Traders: Secureworks: Crisp: Birdeye: Lukka: Pinochle LLC: MLP Finanzberatung: H&M Foundation: NCC Group: Pareto Securities: Trellix: Phenogy: U-Earth Biotech: Nishimura & Asahi: Fasanara Capital:
Media Contact:
Anna Berkman
Chief Marketing Officer
TBD Media Group
a.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com
Content Writer: Anne Reisenweber
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of TBD Media Group Ltd. in the following categories: Environment & Nature, Business & Finance, Education & Human Resources, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.