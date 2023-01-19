Introducing the answer to whole home and pet mess cleaning, the brand new VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design carpet washer.



Featuring everything you know and love about the VAX Platinum SmartWash and more, the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design is our best ever carpet washer, killing over 99% of bacteria(1) for a reassuringly clean home. Designed to provide an effortless, deep clean, the unique quick release pre-treatment wand makes it perfect for busy homes which can see extra wear and tear from owning pets or bringing up a family.



Pet owners are more likely to spend longer cleaning each week, with two out of three saying that owning a pet makes it harder to keep their home clean(2); so it’s important to have the right tools to hand for keeping it looking and smelling fresh. The VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design is ideal for pet owners, as it makes light work of deep cleaning carpets and upholstery, while helping to keep bacteria at bay. Its unique integrated pre-treatment wand is perfect for treating stubborn stains and pet mess, while the Pet Stain & Odour Remover neutralises odours with ease, helping to create a clean and comfortable environment for you and your pets. Not only that, but the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design outperforms the UK’s leading rental and delivers a deep clean seven times more effective than vacuuming alone(3).



This new addition to the popular range of VAX carpet washers also encompasses the same triggerless design and motion sense technology pioneered by VAX in the original VAX Platinum SmartWash, to help you achieve the perfect clean every time. All you need to do is push and pull and let the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design do the rest. It’s effortlessly easy to use and leaves carpets dry in as little as one hour(4), so your family and pets can get back into rooms and onto carpets faster.



Much like the VAX Platinum SmartWash, the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design has been rigorously tested and approved by the UK’s Good Housekeeping Institute which says: “The Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design effortlessly deep cleans carpets and upholstery, leaving you with a fresh smelling home. The new Pre-Treatment Wand allows precise and convenient stain removal and the automatic rotating bristles of the SpinScrub Hand Tool eliminate the need for manual scrubbing once and for all. With an antimicrobial treatment which protects the brush bars and tools from growing bacteria, this is perfect for pets and busy homes.”



Engineered with convenience in mind, carpet washing has never been easier with the new VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design. Its features include:



Reassuringly hygienic

When used with VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution, our best performing solution, the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design kills over 99% of bacteria(1). An antimicrobial treatment also helps to protect the brush bar bristles from the growth of bacteria and fungi, helping to keep the tools more hygienic(5).



Easy to use

Deliver a hassle free, deep clean every time with our motion sense technology. Simply switch on and the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design detects when you move forwards to wash, and dries when you pull back. What’s more, there’s no more measuring or wasting solution; simply tip straight from the bottle into the dedicated tank and Automix technology provides the correct mix of solution and water for optimum cleaning results. When you’ve finished, pour any remaining solution back into the bottle for next time.



Targeted stain removal

Ready whenever and wherever you need it, the convenient onboard pre-treatment wand detaches with a quick release button, allowing you to tackle stubborn stains and pet mess all around your home.



Odour control

The included Pet Stain & Odour Remover has been specially formulated for use with the pre-treatment wand. It targets and breaks down deep set stains quickly and neutralises odours for a fresh and clean smelling home.



Effective cleaning

The two advanced FLEXFORCE brush bars have been designed to deliver optimum cleaning performance. The double row of flexible bristles reach deep into the carpet, agitating the fibres to effectively lift away ground in stains and surface grime, ensuring no dirt is missed.



Versatile

It’s not just for floors – additional tools are included with the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design so you can clean above the floor and all around your home. VAX’s innovative SpinScrub hand tool does the hard work and automatically rotates to help remove stains and marks without the need to scrub, while the antimicrobial wash tool is perfect for refreshing upholstery. The 2.5m long hose also enables you to clean wherever your pets go and is ideal for pet bedding, car interiors, stairs and more.



Efficient drying

Heatblast technology, combined with powerful water extraction, directs warm air onto your carpet to speed up the drying process. Plus when the dedicated dry only mode is in use, your carpets can be dry in as little as one hour(6).



Easy to clean Once you have finished your clean, simply unclick the washer visor to access the brush bars which are easily removable; a quick rinse under a tap and dry and they are ready to use again. Dirty water is easy to deal with too – remove and empty the dirty water tank down the toilet, sink or an external drain, then rinse and replace.



Where to buy

Order the VAX Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design direct from www.vax.co.uk for £349.99, including 2 x 250ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution and 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover, free delivery and a free steam cleaner worth £59.99. *only when purchasing direct from VAX.



- Ends -



Refs:



1 When used with VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution. Use biocides safely, always read the label and product information before use.

2 Mintel Household Care Habits of Pet Owners - UK – 2022

3 Cleaning effectiveness on carpet, tested according to IEC 62885-3:2014 part 5.2.1.

4 When using dry only mode.

5 When compared with untreated tools.

6 When using dry only mode.



Notes to Editors:





Technical spec in attached pdf.

The full range of VAX Platinum Carpet Washers is summarised in the attached pdf.



About VAX UK – over 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



For sample requests, images and press enquiries contact Minx PR representatives:



Michelle Redmond / michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796

Mars Webb / mars@minxpr.com / 07717 718063