Over half of Birmingham staff looking for a new job: salary demands driving talent exodus



Better salary and more flexibility top reasons to seek new role



Over half of Birmingham workers are seeking a new job, with more money and flexibility cited as the top two drivers, prompting fears of a mass talent exodus at a time when employers are already contending with acute skills shortages. That’s according to new research by specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half.



Candidate confidence at an all-time high



The company’s Candidate Sentiment Survey reveals that despite the tough economic climate, job seeker confidence is at an all-time high with 54% of those surveyed in Birmingham saying they were looking for a new job. This suggests that, while historically times of uncertainty have made workers cautious about moving roles, the huge pressure the cost-of-living crisis is having on households is actually prompting people to explore new roles. At a time of widespread skills shortages, this talent exodus will put increasing pressure on employers to reassess their attraction and retention strategies to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive in today’s tough talent landscape.



The research reveals that while salary is the main motivator to switch roles, with 45% of those surveyed saying this was prompting them to look elsewhere, workers are also seeking more flexibility (24%) suggesting that job seekers are also prioritising the flexibility they have become accustomed to post-pandemic.



James Paget, Market Director, Midlands Region, at Robert Half, commented:



“The fact that candidate confidence is so high – particularly in a period of uncertainty when we would normally expect to see the opposite – should come as a stark warning to employers. It's clear from our research that while salary is certainly driving workers’ appetite for a new job, in a post pandemic era, workers are placing a greater emphasis on work-life balance with flexibility a key desire. We’ve seen time and time again companies mandating workers back to the office, however with flexible working patterns seemingly a must have for many people, employers should consider their offerings based on the wants and aspirations of today’s candidates who are certainly in the driving seat. Failure to do so, at a time of mass skills shortages will put employers on the back foot in today’s war for talent”.



Ends



Press contact

Steph King

stephanie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705





Notes to editor



About the Research



Robert Half commissioned Opinium Research Ltd to undertake a survey of 2,000 UK employees between 23rd December 2022 and 3rd January 2023.



About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialised talent solutions consultancy, working to fill professional services roles at all levels within the finance and accounting, banking, technology, HR, marketing and legal sectors. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at www.roberthalf.co.uk



Robert Half understands that it takes time and effort to evaluate the best talent strategy for different businesses. For further independent advice to assist with your recruitment and workforce planning efforts, visit www.roberthalf.co.uk/advice.