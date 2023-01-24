The global economy is apparently faced with a dilemma. On one hand, the world needs to sustain its current economic growth. On the other hand, it needs to take care of the environment and ensure environmental sustainability.



The fact that these two things need not be mutually exclusive is demonstrated by committed and far-sighted companies that are leading the way toward a future, in which business players assume greater and more responsibility. TBD Media Group brings together these pioneers of an essential change.



Vision 2045 is created based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals to promote the environment, society and governance (ESG). The project is the brainchild of renowned production company TBD Media Group, which has brought together companies from around the world and across all industries to explore how they are changing to find real solutions to the planet's problems.



Using the power of film and the global reach of the Internet, TBD Media Group has produced a series of compelling documentaries to show global audiences that ESG issues are being addressed: through responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities, and good health and well-being. The films spotlight innovative and courageous companies that are using their power and influence to create a better future.



According to Paolo Zanini, founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, mobilising business people and the general public is crucial to accomplishing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He states:



“TBD Media Group is on a mission to help spread the message of positive change and bring about the future. We are doing this by partnering with some of the world's most innovative companies, researching, and reporting on their progress. And we want society to witness it. That's why we're committed to providing a refreshing, inspiring perspective.”



The Vision 2045 documentary series explores how the world's most ambitious companies are using innovation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way.



NEUMAYER: An innovative forging company with a focus on sustainable development and production

MÅSØVAL: A responsible producer of food from the sea

WELEDA: A world leader in natural cosmetics and anthroposophic medicines

INVEST INTERNATIONAL: Investors in Dutch solutions for global challenges

LPP: A Polish company whose activity comprises design, production and distribution of clothing



