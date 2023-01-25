Over a third of professionals in Manchester looking for new job despite economic uncertainty: employers paying the price for candidate confidence



Better salary, benefits and more flexibility are driving workers’ appetite to seek new role



Over a third of Manchester workers are seeking a new job, with more money, benefits and flexibility cited as the top three drivers, suggesting that the cost-of-living crisis is prompting professionals to reassess their career. That’s according to new research by specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half.



Tough climate isn’t denting candidate confidence



The company’s Candidate Sentiment Survey reveals that despite the tough economic climate, job seeker confidence is at an all-time high with 34% of those surveyed saying they were looking for a new job. This suggests that, while historically times of uncertainty have made workers cautious about moving roles, the huge pressure the cost-of-living crisis is having on households, is prompting people to explore new opportunities.



The research reveals that while salary is king, with 61% of workers in Manchester citing this as the main motivator to switch roles, up from 32% last year, people are demanding better overall packages from their employers. 39% said they want to move for better benefits and 36% are looking for a role that affords them more flexibility. This is in stark contrast to the 2022 Candidate Sentiment Survey where better benefits only ranked as the sixth biggest push factor, demonstrating the changing priorities of today’s workers in the current climate.



Catherine Henry, Branch Director, Manchester, at Robert Half, commented:



“The fact that candidate confidence is so high – particularly in a period of uncertainty when we expect to see the market shift in the opposite direction – should come as a stark warning to employers. Our research clearly shows that candidates are in the driving seat and, with skills shortages being felt across the board and showing no signs of abating, employers are facing a double-edged sword: a talent exodus on the one hand and the challenge of attracting staff without breaking the bank on the other.



“While salary is certainly driving workers’ appetite for a new job, our research clearly shows that they are also looking for a better package overall which not only includes benefits, but also a better work-life balance. Companies across Manchester need to be reassessing their overall recruitment and retention packages – to include benefits and flexibility for today’s employment landscape – as well as ensuring career development opportunities are tangible and in line with workers’ wants. Those who fail to do so will find it increasingly difficult to attract and retain resources in what is an incredible tough labour market”.



