AMS, the global talent solutions business, has appointed Nikki Hall to its Executive team in the newly created role of Chief People Officer. Based in Atlanta, USA, her appointment strengthens AMS’ executive leadership presence in North America and will support further growth in this important region.



Nikki joins AMS from the leadership team of the international education provider, Study Group, where she focused on building people and transformation programmes in support of the organization’s wider strategic objectives. She brings with her over 25 years’ experience of similar HR leadership roles with 13 years spent specifically in the talent industry and has a strong track record of delivering people strategies which have had a direct impact on growth, development and transformation.



Nikki’s appointment follows a period of strong global growth for AMS, especially in North America, where the team has expanded significantly in the last two years and is now over 2,000 strong. The recent acquisition of Toronto-based HirePower has broadened the organization’s footprint in the region and gives a platform to create a digital and technology sourcing and hiring center of excellence supporting clients in North America and across the globe.



Commenting on her appointment Nikki said: “As an HR professional it’s wonderful to be joining an organization which practises what it preaches to its clients. AMS has created a unique culture based on a strong core set of values which has helped them to achieve rapid growth in recent years. This is a talented leadership team with clear direction and shared vision and I’m looking forward to playing my part in delivering a people strategy which can support its next phase of growth.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer, AMS welcomed Nikki: “AMS continues to perform strongly and it’s very satisfying that we can attract talent of Nikki’s quality to our Executive team. This is an exciting time for AMS and for the talent industry more broadly. Companies around the world are focussed on delivering their growth potential and transformation objectives with people and workforce planning playing a key role in wider corporate strategy. AMS is well positioned to harness a new universe of talent for the world’s leading employers, and we must ensure our own people strategy is able to deliver our strategic goals. Having worked closely with Nikki before, I know first-hand that her experience and thoughtful approach as a Chief People Officer will be instrumental in helping us achieve our own growth plans in the Americas and globally.”



