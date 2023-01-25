The war against Ukraine and global supply chains battered by the COVID-19 pandemic have made the countries of the MENA region once again sought-after economic partners. Gas by tanker from Qatar instead of through Gazprom's pipeline, near-sourcing from Egypt or Tunisia instead of manufacturing in China or Vietnam. This is good news for a region that has struggled in recent years not to lose out in international competition.



At the same time, the world is looking at the MENA region now more than it has in a long time. Whether it's the World Climate Conference in Sharm-El Sheikh or the World Cup in Qatar. More importantly, however, the Gulf states play an important role as a hub for Asian-European trade in the discussion about international supply chains, as do the countries of North Africa – both as an economic area and as potential partners for trade with Central and Sub-Saharan Africa.



Therefore, TBD Media Group (TBD) is proud to present the “50 MENA Leaders” campaign. The campaign consists of a series of case studies and interviews and will be hosted on Gulf News. TBD wants to give leading companies from the MENA region a platform to present past accomplishments and provide their visions for the future. The campaign heightens the awareness of the significant innovative potential that resides in the MENA region.



TBD’s CEO Paolo Zanini describes the motivation behind the campaign as follows:



“Politicians and business leaders from Europe and the United States of America have been focused on their own regions for way too long. In our current, ever-changing environment, it is important to gain new insights. By highlighting leading visionaries from the MENA region, we hope to encourage an exchange of ideas and strategies and the creation of new business relationships.”



