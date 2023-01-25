“Delivering power to weight ratios never before thought possible”





Announcing the lightest most powerful scooter in the world. At just 24kg the AquaDart Nano is effortless to move around and launch from a beach single handedly.



50% lighter than the nearest competitor

30% smaller

2 Nanos will fit into the back of a family hatchback





The patented Dual-Jet™ Technology provides up to 60% more thrust than conventional marine jet systems.



No wasted thrust

Gives power from lower revs

Lower battery usage



The AquaDart Nano comes in two models. The Nano 600 Max for speed and performance and the Nano 500 Explorer for range and endurance.







iAQUA is a multinational team of design engineers from England, Finland, India, France, Thailand and China. First and foremost our talented team are passionate creators and enthusiasts dedicated to bringing the latest developments in technology to the underwater world.



Our team has 25 years of automotive design and manufacturing experience and has worked in partnership with many of the world's leading automotive brands including General Motors, Tesla, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Lamborghini, Bentley and many more. We have used that engineering and manufacturing experience to create a range of high-performance, technologically cutting-edge products crafted with the same precision demanded by our automotive customers and combined this with affordable prices and exceptional customer service to deliver an uncompromising customer experience.



We are obsessed with providing high-performance watercraft manufactured to the same rigorous standards of quality and reliability that you would see in a premium car. We aim for a zero-fail policy which means we design and manufacture all of the critical components in-house. Even after several years of use, if a part does need to be changed, the AquaDart range is designed so that components can be easily replaced without having to return the watercraft to the manufacturer.



No other dive scooter manufacturer can match AquaDart's level of performance, reliability and modular design which means you can have the utmost confidence in your new AquaDart dive scooter and many years of fun and enjoyment.



With iAqua, you'll not only have the most advanced dive scooter in the world, but you'll also receive outstanding support and care given by the thousands of professionals in our worldwide network dealer network.



