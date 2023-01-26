Award-winning, luxury gelato producer Badiani, is melting hearts across the country this Valentine’s Day with a gift selection specially curated to fill you with un-cone-ditional love.



Available to enjoy in all nine charmingly instagrammable boutique London shops, as well as online for convenient nationwide shipping, the collection is available from the first week of February and comprises tempting, limited-edition Ti amo-inducing treats.



Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani is known as one of the most famous gelato producers in the world. All of Badiani’s recipes are crafted by award-winning gelato-maker Paolo Pomposi, whose creative estro comes to life in his secret lab where flavours are mixed and measured until the ultimate alchemy for amore is reached.



Heart-Shaped Pinguinos (GBP 5.00 for one or GBP 8.00 for two)

The only frozen heart you’ll want this Valentine’s Day, pink and white heart-shaped pinguinos are the must have cute and cheeky gesture to be gifted from a new beau or secret admirer.



Badiani’s incredible signature Buontalenti flavour gelato is encased in either a white chocolate or white chocolate and strawberry shell to make this gorgeous gelato lollipop that is sure to sweeten up any ice king or queen. Each pinguino is individually handmade by gelato masters in Badiani’s London lab, each one crafted with love, and available from the first week of February.



Heart Shaped Gelato Cakes (GBP 35.00)

Show that special someone you’re nuts about them with a pistachio or hazelnut chocolate flavour gelato cake.



Delightfully decadent, each artisanal, heart-shaped cake is handcrafted with creamy, Buontalenti gelato on a light sponge base covered with your chosen flavour of cream. How much of it you’re willing to share will be the ultimate test of love.



Wine and Gelato Night

Indulge their love for all things Italian and treat them to an exclusive evening exploring two of the country’s finest exports – wine and gelato.



Badiani’s Chelsea shop on the Fulham Road is the perfect spot to indulge in Badiani’s famous artisanal gelato, with specially paired wines selected from family-run, sustainable wineries in Italy, exclusively imported for the shops. The team can recommend which wines to pair with your gelato.



Hot Choc Pitstop

Forget Paris, London is our city of love and what better way to spend a crisp romantic February day à deux than wandering through some of the capital’s cobbled streets. Like colourful hundreds and thousands, Badiani shops are sprinkled throughout the city so, wherever you’re exploring, there is bound to be one nearby to serve as a picturesque pitstop for a cup of deliciously thick and warming Italian hot chocolate.



Make a beeline for the orange bubble of happiness that is Badiani Chelsea on the Fulham Road or the pretty-as-a-picture pink terraced shop at Camden Passage, Angel which both have quaint hidden (and more importantly, heated) patios out the back.



All that will be left to say is Buon San Valentino, Amore Mio, courtesy of Badiani.



Badiani Gelato

Notting Hill, Chelsea, Canary Wharf, Elephant Park, Angel, Elephant & Castle, Mayfair, Covent Garden, Wood Wharf

https://www.badiani1932.com/

@badiani1932



