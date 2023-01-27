The economy of the future will be different from what we are used to. It will be a world where technology is a necessity and not just a luxury, where the concept of work has changed and where the digital economy is more dominant than ever before.



There are many opportunities that await us in this new world, but also many crises that we will have to face. As a society, we need to be resilient, and we need to have trailblazers and pioneers in order to find success in this new era.



Businessmen, politicians, scientists and journalists share in rare unanimity the same conviction, that we will witness several upheavals in many areas in the period ahead. In order to be able to respond to these transformations, we need a strong economy on the one hand, but also a wealth of ideas and inventiveness on the other.



This is why we need convinced and steadfast figures in the business world who recognise the signs of the times and forge their own path that will ultimately lead to a successful future for all.



Award-winning production company TBD Media Group meets the leaders who see opportunities for positive change. In the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, TBD Media Group showcases the most innovative companies from every industry in the world and gives them a platform to share their vision for the future and their impressive journey into a new age. 50 Leaders of Change highlights the way global leaders are responding to and driving change.



Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, said:



"The time for positive change is now. We must all work together to identify opportunities for improvement and take action to make the world a better place. TBD Media Group is proud to introduce the 50 Leaders of Charge campaign, showcasing some of the brightest young minds who are committed to making a difference."



The 50 Leaders of Change documentary series offers valuable insights into how today's companies are taking action to shape the future of the planet.



For more information about the 50 Leaders of Change campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in this launch:

DLA PIPER: The global law firm that makes business better

GLOBIS: Japan's No. 1 MBA

ROLLEPAAL PIPE EXTRUSION TECHNOLOGY B.V: Supplies Pipe Extrusion Technology for plastic pipe production

PARIMATCH TECH: Shapes the future of digital entertainment by developing cutting-edge technologies for the entertainment industry, helping the brands go beyond

TYPEFORM: The gold standard of thoughtfully-designed, people-friendly tools for brands to attract and engage with people to accelerate growth

D-WAVE QUANTUM INC: Leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services



Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

TBD Media Group

a.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com



Content Writer: Gernot Lewerenz