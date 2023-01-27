London, 27th January 2023 - Ireland was the most popular destination for expat Brits, accounting for over 19% of all moves overseas, followed by France and Italy, according to the 2022 data from Shiply (http://www.shiply.com/).

With the fallout of Brexit ongoing and the cost of living crisis hitting hard in 2022, Brits have continued to search for a better quality of living abroad. Looking back at their data from 2022, Shiply has identified their most popular destinations for expats - 19% of international moves out of the UK ended up in Ireland, closely followed by France with 16% and then Italy and Spain with 12% and 11% respectively.

Robert Matthams, Shiply’s founder, noted that ‘France, Italy, and Spain have always been popular destinations for people moving on Shiply, but it is interesting that Ireland leads the way in 2022 given the slightly higher cost of living - this could be driven by first-time buyers given the lower housing costs’.

Shiply, used by several million customers since 2008, allows users to list their house move requests on the site and receive multiple quotes from removal companies.

Prices can be up to 75% cheaper than standard rates, and house moves can often cost a few hundred pounds rather than a few thousand through standard methods.

Shiply, founded in 2008, is an online transport marketplace that matches people needing to move goods with transport companies going there anyway. Over 25% of lorries and vans run empty of cargo and 50% run only part-full. By utilising the Shiply platform and making use of this spare capacity, Shiply dramatically cuts down on wasteful CO2 emissions whilst also increasing the profitability of transport companies and offering up to 75% off standard rates for consumers/SME’s.

