Through the pandemic, it’s become apparent that health policy is incredibly important in tackling healthcare challenges

UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH), the world’s first business school dedicated to health, will be launching an exciting new Executive Education course beginning April 2023: Health Policy and Practice.



This short course will help participants understand how to assess health policies and build crucial competencies, enabling effective management of policy reform while creating resilient organisations through change management.



“Through the pandemic, it’s become apparent that health policy is incredibly important in tackling healthcare challenges and also directly impacts our daily lives,” explains Dr. Suzanne Wait, Programme Lead. “We want those operating within healthcare to view themselves as agents of change who can help share decisions and principles governing health and the health sector and integrate them into their own organisations.”



Dr. Wait is also a Visiting Lecturer with UCL GBSH, teaching health policy on the MBA Health and contributing to foundation courses on health policy topics. Dr. Wait’s education and professional background affords her the expertise to lead such a course; she gained an MPH from Columbia University and a PhD in Public Health from Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg. She also co-founded The Health Policy Partnership, a health policy consultancy.



“Throughout my career, I have aimed to guide better policy making. A big part of that is identifying key strategic issues facing healthcare systems and articulating a case for change that is derived from research and broad stakeholder insights,” says Dr. Wait.



The course content combines theory, key facts, and figures with practical examples of policies and issues alongside interviews with experts to give participants a good foundational understanding of what health policy is, how policies are made, and who are the stakeholders involved.



This course is suitable for managers and practitioners across the healthcare sector who have an interest in shaping their external environment, whose role requires them to engage with governments and policymakers, or who have responsibility for determining health policies within their organisations. Applicants might also come from the private sector, in an industry related to health which requires an understanding of health policy.



To book a reservation for the 2023 course, or to attend the Virtual Open Day on Thursday 2nd February, follow this link.





/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with Suzanne Wait, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com