January 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has opened a new fully interactive demonstration suite called M-Tech, at their newly refurbished HQ in Birmingham.



The Mayflex Technology Suite, M-Tech, has been designed with three distinct areas; Excel Racks and Cabling, Excel FTTx and Security and Access Control which showcases a wide range of vendors and products that are available to buy from Mayflex.



Tracey Calcutt, Marketing Manager said ‘Following on from a complete refurbishment of our offices in early 2022, the last area to be updated was the M-Tech. This is now a much larger room located straight off our reception area and provides the perfect environment to showcase our wide portfolio of products.’



Tracey continued ‘With the security and access control area we have a dedicated pod for each key vendor including AVA, Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Mobotix, Paxton, Pelco, Suprema and Veracity. Each pod displays a selection of their latest products, all working, so that customers and our associates can see for themselves how the products work and in the case of the cameras, the quality of the images. There is a large monitor on each pod where you can view the cameras or watch videos. We also have a central PC and 55” screen for videos, presentations, and literature available, specific to each vendor.’



Tracey continued ‘The Excel focus area consists of 5 Environ Racks, positioned on a plinth that allows you to see the cabling running underneath and into each rack. Within the racks there is a display of the Excel copper and fibre products, together with complementary products such as the Aura AV solution. We’ve even purposefully set up a few intentional fault inter-links between the racks to be able to demonstrate the testing prowess of the AEM and Fluke testers.’



Tracey continued ‘The third area is the Excel FTTx solution which has a large diagram to show the topology of the FTTx deployments and displays boards to be added soon, together with sample products so you can get a close-up look of the quality of the product range.’



Tracey concluded ‘We are delighted with the finished result; we’ve spent the time to get this right to best represent our portfolio of products. We will be welcoming our associates into the space for regular training and more importantly our customers to demonstrate the many features and benefits of the products and solutions on display.



If you would like to visit the new M-Tech and newly refurbished Mayflex HQ then please contact us on 0121 326 7557 or speak to your Mayflex account manager to arrange a visit.