In the dynamics of today's and tomorrow's world, rethinking is crucial. The biggest mistake people make is thinking the world is static.



To encourage people and organisations to take a bold approach in the face of challenges from a rapidly changing world, Nyenrode will host the TEDxNyenrodeUniversity event on Thursday 2nd February 2023.



Themed around the phrase, “Think Upside Down,” the event has been organised by strategy and innovation agency Stay Future Proof in collaboration with Nyenrode Business University. TEDxNyenrodeUniversity will platform six guest speakers to talk on diverse topics under the umbrella of advocating a fresh and unique view of the international business landscape.



Bas Kodden, Professor of Leadership & Management Development at Nyenrode Business University will talk about embracing the importance of abnormality and authenticity over talent.



Charlotte Melkert, co-founder and CEO of Equalture and featured in Forbes’ European list of the most influential people under 30, will explain how she started a tech company with her twin sister.



Ralf Wetzel, Associate Professor of Organisation & Applied Arts at Vlerick Business School, will reveal what leaders and administrators can learn from clowns.



You can see the full Speakers Line Up on the website.



TEDxNyenrodeUniversity Think Upside Down will take place on February 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to attend online cost €7.77 and are available here.



About TEDxNyenrodeUniversity Think Upside Down.

TEDxNyenrodeUniversity Think Upside Down is an independently-organized event licensed by TED and will experience its baptism of fire on February 2, 2023.



For more information, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.