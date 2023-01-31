Germany is a country with highly developed industry and high-performance companies. However, economies around the world have been hit hard by inflation, the Ukraine war and the energy crisis. In light of the recent turmoil, German companies are needed to contribute to a liveable world.



TBD Media Group highlights the many examples of this positive change in its German Thought Leaders campaign. In a series of compelling documentaries, renowned production company TBD Media Group explores the innovations that are driving the German economy and takes a look at the futures that are shaping it.



TBD Media's vast collection of interviews and documentaries showcase Thought Leaders, providing a platform for true thinkers and innovators from the organisations that are shaping tomorrow's business environment and society at large. Entrepreneurs talk about the far-reaching opportunities that help them add value not only financially, but also to society.



In a total of six categories, the documentary series highlights the topics: Technology, Finance, Energy, Consulting and Mobility and is an arena where the great minds of today discuss and drive the innovations of tomorrow.



TBD Media Group founder and CEO Paolo Zanini explains the motivation behind the campaign as follows:



"From digital transformation to industrial innovation, TBD Media Group's thoughtful and insightful documentary series informs the business community about the innovations that are shaping tomorrow's world. These models of success can be an inspiration for the next generation - learning from winners and inspiring them to build on and go beyond their successes."



The Thought Leaders films, featuring the world's leading CEOs and business operators, are broadcast internationally. Here, the ideas of the most innovative business icons are presented and the stories behind the greatest successes of recent years are told:



For more information about the Thought Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



Companies featured in this launch:

SHOP APOTHEKE: This Netherlands-based company is a customer-centric e-pharmacy platform

THERMONDO: The market leader in the field of heating systems and heat pumps

HENKEL: The tradition-steeped company distributes its well-known brands from the consumer goods and adhesives sectors worldwide

HABA FAMILYGROUP: Produces toys and furniture for children as well as equipment for kindergarten & social facilities

AICOMP: This is the leading international provider of configuration solutions for SAP in the packaging industry

SEVEN PRINCIPLES: Provides its customers with innovative IT solutions and accompanies them in their digital transformation

IPSEN PHARMA: Ipsen is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on transformative medicines in the areas of oncology, rare disease and neuroscience

SRH FERNHOCHSCHULE: ‘The Mobile University’ enables students to perfect their education from anywhere

SMAPONE: This is a no-code platform that helps to digitise processes at all levels of organisations

MEDIALINE AG: Medialine Group is an IT services company and managed service provider with a 360° approach

TRELLIX: A cybersecurity company built around extended detection and response technology (XDR)

SENDINBLUE: The company offers an all-in-one solution for everything to do with digital marketing and sales

KERKHOFF GROUP: A Düsseldorf-based management consultancy specialising in purchasing and supply chain management

LAYENBERGER NUTRITION: Layenberger develops and sells functional nutrition under four different brand families

SANOFI: A global healthcare company that helps people with their health challenges to improve their lives

AOK SYSTEMS: With their industry solution oscare® they digitalise and simplify the work of the SHI



Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

TBD Media Group

A.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com



Content Writer: Anne Reisenweber