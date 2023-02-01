When it comes to romantic getaways, the typical places to visit such as Paris and Venice tend to be super busy with tourists, particularly in peak seasons. This year, why not consider travelling somewhere new, taking inspiration from popular romantic comedies. travelplanbooker.com recommends heading to Greece, United States of America or Switzerland to see famous sights from iconic films, all while enjoying a romantic trip with your significant other.



If you’re a Mamma Mia! fan, a trip to the beautiful island of Skopelos, Greece, where a majority of the ABBA musical film was set, is highly recommended. Visit the church of Agios Ioannis, where Sophie’s wedding was filmed and experience the spectacular views of the Skopelos and Alonissos coasts. To make your trip extra special, travelplanbooker.com suggests adding Amarandos Cove and Agnontas village to your itinerary, which you’ll recognise as the location for the sailing scene with Sophie’s potential fathers.



To make your romantic holiday truly one to remember, why not visit more than one location? Planning and booking a multi-destination trip is easier than ever with travelplanbooker.com. Movie fans are spoilt for choice in America and could arrange a romantic adventure to visit iconic locations from the 1989 blockbuster, When Harry Met Sally and often considered one of the best rom-coms of all time, Sleepless in Seattle. Must-see places include, Katz’s Deli and Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in New York, and Lake Union and Alki Beach in Seattle. Consider extending your holiday and venturing to Los Angeles, taking in numerous sights featured in the 2017 smash hit, La La Land, such as the Griffith Observatory and Park.



Switzerland should be high-up on the list of places to visit for fans of the Bollywood film, Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge. Lake Lungeren and St Grat Church are firm favourites with tourists and there’s even a cardboard cut-out of main characters Raj and Simran, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at Titlis Mountain. travelplanbooker.com recommends spending time at Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest train station, where you can also witness the breath-taking views of the first alpine UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jungfrau-Aletsch.



Joshua Dunne, CEO, travelplanbooker.com, says: “When it comes to romantic trips, travellers should think outside the box and make the most of visiting new locations. Some of our favourite romantic comedies are set in the most idyllic settings, that they can make for a super-memorable trip. For couples with limited time to research, we’ve shared a few of our recommendations, however if you’d like further romantic inspiration, we can arrange a luxury beach getaway in Koh Samui, Thailand or an adventure filled break in Tanzania, leaving you and your partner to enjoy your time together on a holiday of a lifetime.”



Image captions:

1. A majority of Mamma Mia! was filmed in Skopelos, Greece. Image credit: Evangelia Pap

2. Plan a multi-destination trip to America with travelplanbooker.com and visit Katz’s Deli and Bethesda Terrace and Fountain in New York as well as the Griffith Observatory and Park in Los Angeles. Image credit: Harry Knight

3. Travel by train to Jungfraujoch, Europe’s highest train station, located in Switzerland. Image credit: Patrick Robert Doyle



1st February 2023