Innovations and disruptions are the results of the rapid revolutions of businesses. In the present competitive market space, customers and businesses have higher expectations for the results and greater eagerness to explore new opportunities.



In order to maintain a leading superiority in today’s ever-evolving business landscape, thought leaders from all over the globe are relentlessly pushing the boundaries of innovations, and numerous epochal achievements have been made because of their productive creativities. Ten years ago, advances such as 3D printing, 5G, and Machine Learning were beyond imagination. Today, these innovative and disruptive leaders are presenting the prospects, even further, unveiling a glimpse of the promising tomorrow.



While businesses that are operating to win the battles have a well-defined strategy that they constantly adapt, the businesses that have been left behind typically are in a reactive mode trying to optimise what they are already doing.



The acclaimed media company TBD Media Group is proud to present companies that are displacing market spaces today and transforming the industries for tomorrow in their campaign- “Innovation & Disruption Leaders”. In a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media Group examines how each company, driven by original and visionary leaders, has been able to reshape itself and those around it to maintain as pioneers of the new paradigm.



As the Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini, explains the motivation behind the campaign as follows:



"By studying the success of others, you can catalyze your own. By spreading the word about our films, we will inspire the next generation of winners to build on and go beyond today's successes."



For more information on the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/



The I&D Thought Leaders films, featuring leading CEOs and business operators, are broadcast on a global platform. The ideas of the most innovative and disruptive businesses are presented, and the prospects of future industries are revealed.



