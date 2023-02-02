John ‘the Hat’ Lyons joins Reading-based agency as Business Director



Bucking the trend of some marketing agencies struggling in the current business climate, award-winning marketing consultancy, …Gasp!, has inked a leadership appointment with John Lyons, who joins as Business Director. Leveraging the success of its marketing podcast, Call To Action®, that boasts over 100,000 listeners, the move helps to underscore …Gasp!’s renewed focus on delivering excellence in strategic guidance and brand planning.



Reputed for his hat, as well as his work, Lyons was previously the senior loyalty proposition manager for Lego. He has also held senior roles at Promotigo, and the NDL Group. A graduate of Mark Ritson’s mini-MBA, Lyons is also a regular keynote speaker and podcast guest.



Lyons explains, “...Gasp! is that rare breed of consultancy that practices what it preaches. Around 90 percent of its new clients are derived from the success of Call To Action® which regularly charts in the USA and UK Top Five Business and Marketing categories, the IsolaTED Talks® series as well as its best selling marketing books. Able to see beyond the expected to build brands and impact businesses in inventive ways, the team rarely has to pitch for new business.”



Sophie Edwards, founder and Head of Client Partnerships at …Gasp! adds, “Building on an already successful 13 years working for clients such as Zen Internet, Zattoo, Fuller’s, Addleshaw Goddard, and Startle, John will structure us for growth. Responsible for best in class brand strategies for our clients, he will also underpin our people-first culture of personal development and creative mentoring.”



“John has experience of building and selling agencies. Perhaps more to the point though, is that we share similar values and a shared belief in how proper marketing should be done,” concludes Edwards.



