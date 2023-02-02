LONDON (2 February 2023) — The March issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on India by rail. Snaking from the beaches of the south to the tea estates of the north, India’s expansive railway network — with numerous trains famed for their charm and character — offers travellers the chance to discover places planes could never reach.



This issue also comes with a 100-page USA cities guide, which covers everything from the rejuvenation of Miami and the urban wineries of Portland to the coffee hangouts of Seattle and the legendary music of Memphis, Nashville, New York and Detroit.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Spain: Hiking across the northwestern region of Asturias, home to a traditional culture and rare wildlife.

French Polynesia: In this corner of the South Pacific, a new generation is reclaiming the islands’ heritage.

Jordan: A journey along the epic Jordan Trail, camping in the desert and ending in the ancient city of Petra.

Sofia: The Bulgarian capital is busy reviving its ancient spa culture, one restored bathhouse at a time.

Lima: An inventive fine dining scene is cementing the Peruvian capital’s place on the culinary map.

Matera: From ghost town to culture hub, this rock-hewn Italian city’s story is one of extraordinary revival.

Herefordshire: Find out how the English county is nurturing an ultra-local food scene.

Berlin: Bed down in the German capital, home to some of Europe’s coolest hotels.



Smart Traveller: The 100th birthday of the Royal Scotsman steam train; Vilnius’s 700th anniversary celebrations; where to stay in Porto; a beer tour of Lille; what not to miss in the Forest of Bowland; a guide to Gothenburg; and the best kit for rainforest hiking.



Notes from an author: Pico Iyer on Koyasan, Japan.

Meet the adventurer: Rower, swimmer and motivational speaker Jasmine Harrison.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts suggests places for a hiking holiday in southern Spain; which eco-focused festivals offer hands-on classes and informative talks; the latest on airport restrictions on liquids in hand luggage; and where to go for a late-season snow-sure ski break. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at Yr Wyddfa — as Mount Snowdon is now known — and Hot Topic asks how effective carbon offsetting really is. Finally, the report looks at gravel cycling, the hottest trend on two wheels.



