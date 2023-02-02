LONDON (2 February 2023): The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival returns to London’s Business Design Centre this summer from Saturday 15 July to Sunday 16 July, in a celebration of food and travel that will once again bring together some of the culinary world’s biggest names and showcase flavours from every corner of the globe.



Hosted by award-winning magazines National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), visitors will be invited to discover the world and broaden their palates, with tasting opportunities on the festival floor, culinary masterclasses showcasing specific cuisines, wine tutorials, live demonstrations from big-name chefs and interviews with acclaimed cookbook authors.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) comments: “This unique UK event explores and promotes the very special relationship between food and travel, while giving our readers a chance to experience, and to get to know all of the personalities who help make our food coverage so compelling.”



Food is an important driver of travel and as a truly international food and travel event, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival is a rare chance to let your taste buds decide where to go next. Eighty nine percent of visitors to the 2022 event said it had inspired them to travel.



Tickets are priced at £16 per person, including booking fee. All tickets include entry to the festival, with access to all interviews, Q&As, panel sessions and chef demonstrations. A limited number of tickets to the Wine & Spirit Theatre are available at the price of £6 per session, including booking fee.



What’s on



Main Stage: Demonstrations and interviews with the culinary world’s leading lights. Visitors are invited to join members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) teams as they talk to leading figures from the world of food. Whether it’s a top chef or a leading writer or critic, we’ll find out what inspires the most exciting names in food in a series of one-to-one interviews and panel discussions, live on the main stage.



Speakers’ Corner: Visitors are encouraged to join the National Geographic Traveller (UK) and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) teams in conversation with renowned cookbook authors. The programme will take a deep dive into the culinary destinations that inspired the latest work from each of the authors, with visitors invited to ask questions, before purchasing their favourite cookbook and getting it signed.



Wine & Spirits Theatre: This is where attendees can book sessions to find out about more about their favourite tipples before visiting the Drinks Showcase to try and buy wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages from across the globe, too.



Masterclasses: When it comes to food, there’s nothing better than seeing the masters in action. The two Masterclass Theatres will showcase some of the world’s most fascinating cuisines, via a series of live cooking demonstrations and tastings.



Exhibitors: The planet’s best chefs will put a spin on the world’s most exciting dishes, with tourist boards on hand to tell you more about the culinary destinations that inspired them. One such country is the USA. In partnership with Brand USA, Travel South USA is hosting the Travel South Pavilion, offering visitors a homespun way to discover flavours of the South. Highlights include demonstrations by renowned Southern chefs and drink aficionados serving as Travel South Ambassadors, who will prepare tasty samplings and share the stories behind the region’s authentic spirits and cuisine culture, along with inspirational travel information.

From Montenegro to Ecuador, Grenada to Greece, Italy and beyond, a ticket to the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival offers an immersive experience to tempt visitors to plan their next trip and also sample a taste of the culture.



Thousands of food lovers poured into the Business Design Centre in 2022, and with this year’s event promising to be even bigger and even better, tickets are expected to sell fast.



For more information and to book, visit foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Notes to editors

About National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival



• Organised by APL Media, the publisher of National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine and Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), the first National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival took place in July 2019. The event was held over two days (19-20 July 2019) at Islington’s Business Design Centre and attracted 5,500 attendees, 45 exhibitors and 59 performers (chefs, speakers, authors).



• Following on from the success of the inaugural event in 2019 and after a two-year break due to Covid-19, the Food Festival returned to the Business Design Centre in 2022, with 6,000+ food lovers, mainly from London and the southeast, visiting over the two days (16-17 July).



• Seventy eight exhibitors offered food, drink and expertise, with major sponsors including the Greece National Tourism Organisation, Food & Drink Wales, the Italian National Tourist Board, Parmigiano Reggiano, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. In the two masterclass venues, some of the world’s top chefs recreated dishes from as far afield as Louisiana, the Seychelles, Ecuador and Montenegro. The 2023 Food Festival will take place at the BDC on 15-16 July.

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



About APL Media

An award-winning content marketing agency, for 25 years APL Media has been changing the narrative and the way clients communicate with their audiences. In addition to publishing the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine and Food by National Geographic Traveller and organising related events under the National Geographic brand umbrella, APL Media produces print, digital and live media across the travel and lifestyle sector. aplmedia.co.uk



About National Geographic Traveller (UK)

National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



About Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is an award-winning quarterly series of special issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.

nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel



