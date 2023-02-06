Leading B Corp breakfast brand, FUEL10K, has announced the return of its partnership with FareShare this February, and is on a mission to donate its target of over 500,000 portions of porridge.



With demand for food banks skyrocketing due to the cost-of-living crisis, throughout the month of February, FUEL10K will be donating a portion of porridge for every pot of porridge sold.



FareShare is the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste and all porridge donations will be distributed across its network of nearly 9,500 frontline charities, food banks and community groups.



Through on-shelf promotions and nationwide listings with supermarkets, online retailers and convenience stores, FUEL10K expects sales of its protein-boosted Porridge Pots to generate over 500,000 portions of porridge in one month alone.



As prices continue to soar, putting pressure on UK households, alarming new research commissioned by FUEL10K has found that a quarter of Brits are skipping breakfast on a weekly basis, with nearly a third (30%) doing so occasionally, whilst a quarter (25%) skip breakfast more than three times a week.



The Vypr survey on over 1,000 UK adults at the end of 2022 found that breakfast is the meal respondents would be most likely to skip in order to make savings (39%).



Returning for a third year following the success of the 2022 partnership, the team at FUEL10K is hoping to match last year’s donation of more than 500,000 portions of porridge.



Scott Chassels, MD of FUEL10K, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with FareShare again this February for the “You buy a pot, we donate a portion” campaign. Now more than ever, household budgets are being pushed to the limit, and it’s hugely concerning that such a staple meal is being skipped by so many in order to make savings. We hope that the porridge donations can play a small part in supporting FareShare’s great work to reach the people that need it most.”



Scott added: “Last year we donated over 500,000 portions of porridge to FareShare, we’re hoping to match that this year. During February we are encouraging our customers to share the message, by posting their porridge on social channels. We hope that #PostYourPorridge will help to reach even more porridge lovers who may not already know about our drive to donate more portions of porridge to FareShare. FUEL10K porridge pots are not only a convenient, budget-friendly, on-the-go breakfast, but every pot bought equals an extra porridge donation to FareShare.”



Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with FUEL10K again this year to help us get much needed breakfast portions to t

he nearly 9,500 charities we support. With the cost of living crisis forcing millions of people to seek support from their local charities and community groups, the need for food from FareShare has skyrocketed. That’s why FUEL10K’s generous donation will go a long way to help us get food where it’s needed most.”



Registered Harley Street and TV nutritionist, Lily Soutter, explains the importance of not skipping breakfast:



“Enjoying a nourishing breakfast can not only help to replenish energy stores after an overnight fast but can also play a role in better memory, concentration, and even mood. This is important for all age groups, but particularly for children and students as research has shown that eating breakfast may help to improve attention and academic performance.



What’s more, studies suggest that breakfast eaters tend to have more balanced diets and are less likely to be overweight. This could be a result of this meal keeping hunger at bay whilst reducing our intake of nutrient-poor snacks. Lastly, it appears that consuming our calories earlier in the day may reduce markers for diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk.



There’s no one size fits all approach when it comes to the breakfast meal, however, the aim is to consume foods which provide a steady release of energy to the body and brain. Try opting for fibre-rich foods such as porridge oats, wholegrain bread, fruit and seeds. Consider fibre-rich baked beans and even vegetables such as mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach. What’s more, including a source of protein at breakfast may help to keep us full and satisfied. Try low-fat milk, soy or pea milk, yoghurt, eggs, beans, nuts and seeds.”



The FareShare porridge donation partnership will run from 1st February to 28th February 2023. FUEL10K porridge pots are available at supermarkets nationwide and online, including Asda, Tesco, Ocado, Co-Op, Amazon and Morrisons.



For more information and to explore the full range of FUEL10K’S breakfast and snacks, visit Fuel10k.com.





Find FUEL10K x FareShare imagery available here (Photographer credit – Jeff Holmes for FUEL10K)



Survey results based on a representative survey of 1000 adults in the UK conducted by Vypr on behalf of FUEL10K in September 2022



Ts&Cs: *Promotional dates 01/02/2023-28/02/2023, FUEL10K have confirmed a minimum donation of 200,000 portions of porridge to FareShare, the final donation amount will be based on the total number of porridge pots sold during the Promotional Period. FareShare Reg Charity No.1100051, for full T&Cs visit www.fuel10k.com.



Nutritionist Sources -



About FUEL10K



FUEL10K makes fuel for busy people.

In 2022, FUEL10K celebrated its 10th birthday.

Proud to be a B Corp breakfast brand since March 2021, FUEL10K is committed to doing better, from improving nutritional value without compromising on taste, to reducing the use of plastic, with the brand’s best-selling granola packaging being 100% recyclable since 2021.

A constant thread throughout product development is to reduce the use of sugar, creating healthier breakfast products for busy people. The team is also working hard to lessen their carbon emissions and offsetting where possible too.

FUEL10K is available at all major UK supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Ocado, Asda, Co-Op, and online at Amazon.

Join the conversation on social #FuelYourJourney: Instagram @FUEL10K, Facebook @FUEL10K, Twitter @FUEL10K

Find out more via the website, www.FUEL10K.com





About FareShare



FareShare is a charitable organisation focused on fighting hunger and tackling food waste. With the clear vision of ‘no good food goes to waste’, they redistribute surplus food to charities who turn it into meals.

FareShare targets food surplus opportunities at all phases in the supply chain through developing ongoing relationships with key partners – from farmers to food processors, retailers and online stores to food services businesses.

FareShare estimate that they currently redistribute around 9% of the UK’s surplus food, with big ambitions to grow that number exponentially in the coming years.

Once collected, FareShare distribute food to frontline charities, through their network of partners which now span the whole of the UK.

Having experienced over a decade of significant growth, FareShare is now the UK's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste.



