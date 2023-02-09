the end of lockdown restrictions has brought with it a renewed focus on the future

Pre-Nuptial Agreements See a Surge in Demand after the pandemic



As the world slowly emerges from the grip of the pandemic, a new trend has emerged in the world of relationships and marriages - pre-nuptial agreements. With the end of lockdown restrictions and a renewed focus on the future, more and more couples are exploring the benefits of pre-nuptial agreements to secure their financial futures and ensure peace of mind.





A pre-nuptial agreement is a legally binding agreement between two individuals before they enter into marriage. It outlines the distribution of assets and responsibilities in the event of a separation or divorce. With the increasing complexity of modern relationships, it's no wonder that pre-nuptial agreements have seen a rise in popularity.



One of the key reasons for the surge in pre-nuptial agreements is the increased financial uncertainty that the pandemic brought with it. With jobs and financial stability being impacted, many couples are opting to protect their assets and secure their financial future. This ensures that they are not put in a difficult situation in case of an unexpected event like divorce or separation.



Another reason for the growing popularity of pre-nuptial agreements is the changing attitude towards relationships and marriages. In the past, pre-nuptial agreements were seen as unromantic and a sign of mistrust, but this perception is rapidly changing. Today, couples view pre-nuptial agreements as a way to secure their future and build a stronger relationship. By addressing financial matters and putting them in writing, couples can enjoy peace of mind and focus on building a strong foundation for their future together.



For those considering a pre-nuptial agreement, it's important to find a qualified lawyer who can help draft a legally binding agreement that meets your specific needs. This can be a time-consuming and complex process, but with the right guidance and support, it can also be a positive and empowering experience and not as expensive as people might think.



Online family law service Divorce-Online has seen a 78% increase in the number of prenuptial agreements sold between December 2021 and December 2022. The online service charges a flat fee of £699 for couples with assets less than 3 million pounds or £1300 for couples with over that amount. All agreements are handled by experienced lawyers.



In conclusion, the end of lockdown restrictions has brought with it a renewed focus on the future, and pre-nuptial agreements are becoming an increasingly popular way for couples to secure their financial future and build a strong foundation for their relationship. With the growing popularity of pre-nuptial agreements, it's clear that couples are taking a proactive and responsible approach to their future, making this a truly romantic and smart move before tying the knot.



