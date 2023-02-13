Over nineteen million single people in the UK cannot be wrong? However, a new study by pro age beauty company, Studio10, suggests there is a cultural paradox at play.



Modern day single life is now a lifestyle choice rather than a life-stage, as often depicted by popular culture, with as many as (56 per cent) consciously choosing to remain single and focus on other priorities over finding a partner. Yet the research reveals many singles (63 per cent) don’t feel fairly represented in society.



Samantha Jones or Bridget Jones? Single minded or what!?



On the shelf. Spinster. Old maid or Lone wolf? Being single still, especially if you are female, gets a bum rap.



Single women it appears are happy to live their lives and are tired of being viewed through the lens of outdated and stereotypical narratives.



• Over a third of women (37 per cent) say media and brands make them feel that being single at their age is not considered ‘normal’.



• Over 45s are most likely to feel there are no positive stories about single people like them close to (90 per cent) don’t see many or almost none in adverts or the mass media.



• A further (81 per cent) feel that society’s assumptions about middle-aged women do not represent how they live their life.



• (54 per cent) agree that society sees women as “past it” when they enter menopause and (71 per cent) agree that women aren’t seen as sexy and indeed less attractive.



“We don’t need to be mothers or married to be complete” – Jennifer Anniston





Single but (absolutely) not sorry



The report clearly demonstrates that although singled out as ‘less than’ single women (77 per cent) were happy with being single or if they didn’t choose it were embracing it.



• A huge seven out of ten said they felt either very or moderately fulfilled being single.

• Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of single women are more likely than single men to feel fulfilled (67 per cent men).

• Being single means being independent (58 per cent of respondents), not incomplete (16 per cent).



Indeed, over two thirds (67 per cent) of 45 + women consider themselves to be in their prime of life and (84 per cent) felt that they do not define themselves by age suggesting a glow up, not a power down, attitude in the middle years.



The five words which our respondents chose as being most closely associated with single people like themselves are independent, responsible, happy, resilient, and strong-willed.



“It took a long time. But I’m happy being single. I call it self partnered.” Emma Watson





Looking out for number one not THE one



Our research showed that being single in status could well be cause for celebration. Single people have a positive outlook about things, women more so than men, with over half feeling positive about the future as well as being excited, confident, hopeful, or optimistic.



For women 45+ the findings suggested that rather than a rollercoaster ride into lonely old age the middle years, for many, represent a time of change and reflection.



In fact, statistically (62 per cent) women file for divorce more than men and this is rising to new records in the 50+ cohort. Financial independence, a larger network of friends and lack of emotional and domestic benefits mean that single life or ‘living apart together’ is increasingly appealing.



• Over two thirds (67 per cent) of women felt they were either more ambitious than ten years ago and indeed than ever before at this point of their life.

• Over half of women want to keep on learning and challenging themselves (51 per cent) of women said it’s very important with (78 per cent) stating they have a strong appetite to explore and have new experiences.





“The research brings to light a revolution in the making. Single women have had it with being singled out and viewed through the lens of outdated and stereotypical narratives.



It seems there are just so many benefits to living life on your terms, whether you have a love interest or not, after the battle ground years of your 30s and 40s. Don’t feel sad for women striding out on their own, they are experienced, look amazing and are to be celebrated!”

Grace Fodor, Founder Studio10





A lifestyle choice NOT a life-stage



Single women, in particular, are healthier, happier and up for adventure. More than ever before they are running the world with discretionary spending power and are living life on their terms.



The report strongly suggests that being single is a positive lifestyle choice and not a universal life stage. Patronise them at your peril and remember they are independent not incomplete.





