Trinity Business School’s Full-time MBA programme has ranked 26th in Europe in the latest ranking from Financial Times (FT), published today.



Alongside ranking Trinity’s Full-time MBA programme among the top 30 European programmes, the FT’s 2023 Full-time Global MBA Ranking also named its Full-time MBA as the top programme of its kind in Ireland.



Ranked 87th globally, Trinity’s Full-time MBA placed particularly well in the categories of ‘employed at three months’, ‘international mobility’, ‘value for money’, ‘international faculty’, ‘female students’, ‘ESG and net zero teaching rank’ and ‘carbon footprint’.



Trinity Business School’s success in the latest FT ranking comes as yet another strong performance for Trinity in global rankings: Times Higher Education’s latest World University Ranking placed the university as the top institution in Ireland.



The results from the FT’s latest ranking also signifies the School’s continued commitment to offering a world-class education, having recently undertaken a major strategic reorientation towards a more sustainable and social-aware future, courtesy of the school’s Transforming Business for Good strategy.



Reflecting on the results of the Director of the Full-Time MBA Programme, Dr Radu Dimitriu, said:



“The fact that our Full-time MBA is now ranked as top 100 worldwide by the Financial Times (1st in Ireland, 26th in Europe and 87th in the world) is a testament to the quality and relevance of our education, the innovation of the MBA curriculum, and not least the quality of both of our MBA learners and our Trinity MBA faculty.



Our hands-on programme includes three different live company projects, through which MBA candidates critically inform the strategy of major industry players, of social enterprises or companies aiming to scale. Our curriculum covers not only the classic disciplines of business and management, but also the core areas of business analytics, artificial intelligence, and fintech of blockchain. Importantly, ESG and business sustainability are at the core of our programme and permeate throughout the curriculum. We recruit top MBA candidates that make a culturally diverse and gender-balanced cohort and have highly acclaimed and passionate lecturers who receive excellent reviews from the MBA class.



The success of our programme and approach is reflected in the career success and achievements of our MBA graduates, who take forward the Trinity values of ethical, sustainable, and impactful leadership”.









Professor Andrew Burke, Dean and Chair of Trinity Business School adds:



“The School has been transformed over the last eight years with major programme innovations, nearly trebling in size and constructing a new eco-friendly building to base all our activities. It is tremendous to see recognition of these achievements finally start to trickle through to the Financial Times Global MBA rankings, and especially to observe that our strengths in impactful ethical business are being acknowledged as these are key objectives of our Transforming Business for Good: Horizon 2030 strategy.



It also great that we are joined by UCD in these rankings and indeed that many other business schools in Ireland are now also achieving top-tier international accreditations, because as a country it shows that we are delivering our objective to provide a world leading management education sector in Ireland in order to enhance business and society in a manner that promotes ethical, humane and eco-sustainable practices.”



/ENDS



For more information, a copy of the research paper, or to speak with the researchers, contact Kate Mowbray at BlueSky PR on Kate@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 710022871