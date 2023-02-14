Romance was on the menu for 19-year old Rothschild’s giraffe Casper and potential love interests Kimmy and Freya, as they shared a special moment

Valentine’s Day celebrations have arrived at Woburn Safari Park, as keepers and animals celebrate love around the Park!



Romance was on the menu for 19-year old Rothschild’s giraffe Casper and potential love interests Kimmy and Freya, as they shared a special moment over some delicious roses, butternut squash and sweet potato heart-shaped treats.



Jenny Fisher, Senior Keeper, says: “Casper has been incredibly successful in the past when it comes to the ladies, and we’re hoping that it’s something that we might be able to repeat again this year with Kimmy and Freya! It’s a case of wait and see for the next few months, but we’re hopeful and trying everything we can to help the breeding programme along.”



Whilst the giraffes enjoyed their tasty treats, Mirijam, Mkuzi and Bonnie - the female Southern white rhinos – dove straight in to the besties boxes that keepers had lovingly wrapped for them. Their “galentine’s” set up was offered as part of the physical enrichment activities, designed to keep their minds and bodies active.



Mirijam and Mkuzi have been fan favourites at Woburn for over a decade, but the trio have lived together happily in the reserves at the Park since Bonnie moved in during May 2021.



Jenny said: “Like any girl gang our rhinos are really close, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t the occasional squabble – especially when youngster Bonnie is being particularly boisterous! But they are the best of friends and any bickering is all forgotten very quickly.



Creating pieces of enrichment for the rhinos is always a bit of a challenge as they’re so large and everything has to be on a much bigger scale, so it’s great to see them showing their love for each other with this galentine’s build - and working together on it’s total destruction!”



Keepers also prepared some primate playdates in the Land of Lemurs and African Jungle so the lemur troop and Barbary macaques could join in the fun, with a buffet feast including different fruits and vegetables like beetroot, squash and leafy greens, all up for grabs in individual treat bags and boxes.



Visitors wanting to see their favourite safari animals for themselves are in luck – Woburn Safari Park is now open daily, with tickets currently on sale until the end of April. For tickets, opening times and special offers see the website, www.woburnsafari.co.uk



