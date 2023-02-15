FEBRUARY 15, 2023|Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina, a Radisson Collection Hotel, welcomes the prestigious Grand Hotel Savoia polo team with open arms as the team prepares to compete in the upcoming polo tournament. In addition to sponsoring a team, the Grand Hotel Savoia will also host all the participants for the duration of the Italia Polo Challenge which spans February 15th to the 18th.

To mark the beginning of the Italia Polo Challenge, tradition requires teams to participate in a horse parade, which took place February 14th, that served as the opening ceremony. Two games a day will be played on the snow in Fiames starting February 15th. Six teams have been divided into two groups of three and the winners of each group will play each other in the finals on February 18th.

With a total handicap rating of 8, the Grand Hotel Savoia polo team is headed up by world-renowned captain Cameron Bacon (hp0), French polo player Jules Legoubin (hp 3), and Argentine player Gonzalo García del Río (hp 5). The team will play their first game at 19:00 on Wednesday, February 15th against the Natuzzi polo team. They will then play the Kadermin Union polo team at 18:00 on February 17th.

The Grand Hotel Savoia offers a specialized mix of historic culture and luxurious services for their guests to enjoy. With chic restaurants, a rejuvenating spa, and comfortable yet sophisticated rooms all nestled in the heart of the Dolomites, the Grand Hotel Savoia is the ideal place to stay for sport enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors alike. With the first stage of the Italia Polo Challenge taking place in the beautiful city of Cortina d’Ampezzo, it is no wonder that the Grand Hotel Savoia chose to sponsor a team of polo legends, adding glamour and luxurious lifestyle to their guests’ experiences.