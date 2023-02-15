Gaming Executive and Insights Expert Emmi Kuusikko Appointed to GameHouse Executive Leadership Team to Drive Player-First Vision around Female Gamers

Kuusikko To Deliver 2023 “Me Time-Game Time” Strategy



Barcelona - February 15th - GameHouse, a leading global mobile and PC casual game developer and publisher, and subsidiary of RealNetworks LLC, a leader in AI-powered digital media software and solutions, today announces the appointment of highly respected product management and insights expert, Emmi Kuusikko, as Head of Product Strategy, Insights and Growth, effective immediately.

Kuusikko joins GameHouse with more than two decades experience in global product management and marketing, business development and executive board roles, in gaming, frontier technologies and mobile applications. Kuusikko will be based out of Helsinki, providing a local GameHouse presence in this world-class mobile gaming stronghold.

Simonetta Lulli Gómez, CEO, GameHouse, said “We are delighted to welcome such high-profile leadership talent and analytics-driven expertise to the GameHouse executive team. We believe that over the years, female players have adapted to games, but rarely has game design adapted to female player behaviours. At GameHouse our vision is to design around female player habits first and, for that, we needed an expert in Product Management with very deep knowledge around audience insights applied to game design. With Emmi on board we can ensure that we create an agile process where player-first vision is at the heart of everything we do. ”

Kuusikko’s expertise in user-centered design, and operation of f2p games has shaped business and product strategies in the games industry at such world-class studios as Microsoft's Lionhead Studios, Next Games, Digital Chocolate and Habbo Hotel among others. In her previous roles, she created and led teams to drive acquisition, engagement, retention and monetization on leading f2p titles on mobile, PC and console.

Her appointment sees the continued restructure of existing development, product marketing and business development staff, merged under new global cross-functional teams. Through her tutelage, GameHouse will streamline creative and development processes around the female gaming audience across all products.

“I’m thrilled to join GameHouse at this exciting stage in its journey, with its incredible legacy and heritage in casual mobile and PC gaming of the past 25 years", said Emmi Kuusikko, Head of Product Strategy, Insights and Growth, GameHouse.

She continued, "For the first time during my 20 year career in gaming, I am making games for a target audience that I belong to, which is exhilarating and refreshing."

‘Me Time - Game Time’ Focus for Female Gaming Audience

Globally almost three quarters of women are playing games in 2023. Women represent a significant 46% of the global gaming market - a figure which is only set to grow. Within this, female gamers represent 48% of the global mobile gaming market; with 21% of adult mobile gamers being women aged 36+.

GameHouse is strategically positioned with its puzzle, narrative and storytelling games to connect with female casual gamers, that currently make up over 60% of the total players of the top 1,000 games on the Apple App Store. GameHouse® has released over 5,000 games and apps that have been used by over 250 million players in over 215 countries, making it one of the top mobile games studios in the world targeted to female audiences. Currently the studio has 75,000 subscribers and 250,000 daily active users.

Kuusikko said, “GameHouse aims to own the ‘Me Time-Game Time’ mobile gaming experience, thanks to its unrivalled heritage of the past 25 years in the genres that women engage with the most. Our research shows that women seek “Me Time” but feel guilty about taking it and that women find mobile gaming to provide the perfect escape, a means to unwind and have fun”.

She continued, “We believe that casual mobile gaming experiences, with strong relatable characters and story narrative, provide the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments, to unwind and recharge your batteries. We want to encourage women to claim their me time - we all need it!”

‘Me Time-Game Time’ launches on International Women’s Day in March and throughout the month activities will include thr launch of a live action video, PR and influencer campaign and social media and GameHouse community activities.

GameHouse mobile games are available for download on the App store here and on Google Play here and its PC games here. Please see GameHouse for further information.



About GameHouse

GameHouse®, a subsidiary of RealNetworks, develops and publishes immersive games that center around storytelling for iOS, Android, and PC. GameHouse® is well known for having built and created stories with unique characters and artwork that are played and loved by millions every month, like Emily's adventures in Delicious® World or Delicious® Bed & Breakfast. GameHouse® has released over 5,000 games and apps that have been used by over 250 million players in over 215 countries, making it one of the top mobile games studios targeted to female audiences in the world.



About Real Networks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. RealNetworks' portfolio includes SAFR®, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video, KONTXT®, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis, and a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com. RealNetworks® and the company's respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks, Inc. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.



